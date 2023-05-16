Watch: Gautam Gambhir Cannot Stop Smiling he Hugs Rohit Sharma Ahead of LSG vs MI in IPL 2023

Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians lock horns at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on Tuesday night. With Gujarat Titans already confirming their spot in the IPL 2023 playoffs, six teams now remain in contention for the three remaining berths.

A win for either team will go a long way in helping their cause for a top-four finish.

Ahead of the crunch game, LSG have shared a heart-warming video of their mentor Gautam Gambhir greeting MI captain Rohit Sharma at the stadium.

The duo hugged and were all smiles as they spoke during the training session.

The former India teammates won the 2007 T20 World Cup title together before turning rivals in the IPL as they led their respective franchises.

Gambhir has immense respect for Rohit as a player and a captain.

Earlier this year, Gambhir, a two-time IPL winning captain with Kolkata Knight Riders admitted that Rohit was the only skipper who gave him sleepless nights.

“The only captain who gave me sleepless nights was Rohit Sharma. I didn’t need to make plans for anyone else, nor did I think much about others. Yuvraj, I think, is India’s greatest white-ball cricketer, not just because of his player of the series performance in the World Cup, but because of his vast talent and ability,” Gambhir had said on Star Sports during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

When asked which two players he would have wanted in his KKR squad when the was their captain, Gambhir picked Rohit and Yuvraj Singh.

“It’s a difficult question, but the answer is very simple. If I have to pick two players, I have an easy answer. My first player would be Rohit Sharma, and second would be Yuvraj Singh. I didn’t need any other player apart from these two. I’m not saying we would be having a perfect team, but we would’ve won more than two titles (with these two players.),” Gambhir said.