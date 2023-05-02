Watch: Mohammed Shami's 'Spell From Hell' Leaves Delhi Capitals Gasping For Breath in IPL 2023

When Delhi Capitals captain David Warner opted to bat first, he wouldn’t have imagined his team losing half their players in just five overs against Gujarat Titans in an IPL 2023 clash on Tuesday night.

But it’s exactly what happened with Mohammed Shami breathing fire with the new ball as he produce prodigious swing to leave DC batters flummoxed at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Shami opened the attack for GT and he inflicting damage straight away. With the first delivery of the night, he got rid of Phil Salt for a golden duck as the DC opener stayed rooted to his crease for a flash drive only to be caught by David Miller at covers.

Rilee Rossouw, playing in his first match since April 8, was the next to depart when he Shami got a good length delivery to move away leaving the undecisive DC batter stab at it resulting in a thick outside edge with wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha taking an easy catch.

What a spell this from @MdShami11 He finishes his lethal spell with figures of 4/11 Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/VQGP7wSZAj #TATAIPL | #GTvDC pic.twitter.com/85KNVfYXEf — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 2, 2023

A double-wicket over followed.

This time Shami accounted for Manish Pandey drawing a thick outside edge off the first delivery of the fifth over. However, this time, the pacer had some help from a brilliant Saha who dived to his right for a stunning one-handed catch.

He ended the over with wicket no. 4 as the young Priyam Garg drove without any foot movement to edge it to the wicketkeeper. DC were reduced to a sorry 23/5 in 5 overs.

With his strike bowler on a roll, Pandya gave Shami a fourth straight over but this time, it went wicketless.

Shami finished with excellent figures of 4/11 from four overs. Besides the wicket-taking deliveries, the 32-year-old beat the outside edge of DC batters on numerous occasions.

This is the second time this season that the two teams are crossing swords.

GT had earlier beaten DC at the Arun Jaitley Stadium last month by six wickets.

