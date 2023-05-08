'It was a Blunder from LSG': Sehwag Lashes Out at Lucknow Management for Sending Hooda at No. 3

The Lucknow Super Giants seem to have lost their momentum since their skipper KL Rahul got ruled out with a thigh injury. They faltered against the Chennai Super Kings but the game was eventually washed out due to rain. The Sunday afternoon was no different for them when they faced Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad. The Lucknow bowling attack was foiled by the likes of Wriddhiman Saha, and Shubman Gill as the defending champions posted a mammoth 227/2 in 20 overs. In reply, the visitors could manage 171/7, losing the game by 56 runs.

Following the defeat, the Lucknow team management is facing flak from fans and excerpts, especially for sending in Deepak Hooda at no.3. The all-rounder has been struggling this season with the bat in hand. Prior to the GT clash, he scored only 53 runs in 9 games. Yet he was backed at no. 3 ahead of in-form batters like Nicholas Pooran and Ayush Badoni. The move didn’t work again as Hooda managed a run-a-ball 11 before falling prey to Shami.

Former India opener Virender Sehwag seemed to be surprised by the decision of playing Hood at no.3. Speaking with Cricbuzz after the game, he said the decision changed the course of the game.

“They were 102/1 after 10 overs. They shouldn’t have lost with this much of a margin after that. After that first wicket, I believe an in-form batter should’ve come; it could be Pooran, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya himself, or Ayush Badoni, who scored some very quick runs in the previous game against Chennai. And who came? Hooda?” Sehwag told Cricbuzz.

“They lost that match at that moment. It was a blunder from LSG. If Nicholas Pooran had come there, the way he plays, he could’ve probably scored a 20-ball 50 and changed the game. If you need 100 runs in five overs, you are not going to win,” he added.

Despite the loss, Lucknow has managed to maintain their position on the points table. They are placed third with 11 points and have a positive net run-rate of 0.294.

