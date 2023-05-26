IPL 2023, GT vs MI: Which Team Will go Through to Final if No Play is Possible Due to Rain?

Just ahead of the IPL 2023 Qualifier 2, rain started to pelt down at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, as Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans were ready to lock horns for a place in the final against Chennai Super Kings. Initially, it was a slight drizzle but later on, more covers were brought on the downpour continued.

Since there are no reserve days for the IPL 2023 Qualifier and the Eliminator, according to the rules of the league, both teams are likely to contest in a match of at least five overs per side.

In a situation, where a game of five overs per side is also not possible then the two sides are likely to contest in a super over, with the cutoff time for the super over set at 12:50 AM.

GT vs MI LIVE IPL 2023 Qualifier 2: Rain Gets Heavier in Ahmedabad Ahead of Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians Toss

If the super-over is also not possible then the team which finished higher at the end of the league stage is likely to go through.

“For the Eliminator and each Qualifier Playoff matches (where there is no reserve day), in the event that it is not possible to schedule a 5 over match to complete by the end of extra time on the original day, the teams will, if conditions permit, play a super over to determine the winner of the relevant Eliminator or Qualifier match. That means that the pitch and the ground must be ready for the play so that the super over can start at latest by 12:50 AM," read the playing conditions of IPL 2023 playoffs.

“In the event that it is not possible to start the super over, or to complete the super over without interruption, the team that finished highest in the league table after the 70 matches of the regular season shall be declared the winner of the relevant playoff match," the rules inform further.

The latest time that a match can start without any overs being lost is 9.40 PM, the latest a game with just 5 overs per side can start is 11.56 pm with no timeouts and a 10-minute interval between the two innings.

Meaning, Gujarat Titans are likely to advance into the final should there be a washout, however, the toss has been delayed, but the rain has stopped and the umpires are set to inspect the pitch at 7:20 PM.