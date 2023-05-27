Netizens Go Crazy After Watching Gill-Sachin Intense Chat During GT vs MI Qualifier 2: See Photo

Shubman Gill set the Narendra Modi Stadium ablaze on Friday as Gujarat Titans (GT) squared off against Mumbai Indians (MI) in the IPL 2023 Qualifier 2. The opening batter smashed a 49-ball hundred, powering his team to a majestic total of 233 for 3 in 20 overs. In fact, this was Shubman’s third century in the last four innings after which he surpassed Faf du Plessis to become the leading scorer of the season with 851 runs and a staggering strike rate of 156.43.

Shubman has been in sublime form this IPL season. He averages 60.79 currently and has four half-centuries and three hundreds already. The right-hand batter on Friday scored 129 off 60 deliveries with the help of 10 sixes and 7 boundaries, which now stands as the highest score by a batter in the IPL playoffs. The knock also paved Gujarat’s way to a second consecutive season finale.

Meanwhile, Shubman was spotted having an intense chat with Sachin Tendulkar, a Mumbai Indians icon and mentor. As soon as the photo surfaced on social media, it went viral like wildfire.

Shubman Gill with Sachin Tendulkar. pic.twitter.com/Tk5Y2aImE4— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 26, 2023

Shubman Gill with Sachin Tendulkar.Best picture on internet today ❤️ pic.twitter.com/QUv9OIE9jN— Shubman Gang (@ShubmanGang) May 26, 2023

Sachin Tendulkar and Shubman Gill pic.twitter.com/dQiHeE9YGd— All About Cricket (@allaboutcric_) May 27, 2023

Shubman Gill said “The best advice Sachin Tendulkar gave me is that Always believe in you & your bat ka Grip"Hatt hatt hatt pic.twitter.com/eCEsBTcKcD— Vaibhav Hatwal ◟̽◞̽ (@vaibhav_hatwal) May 26, 2023

Gill bagged the ‘Player of the Match’ award for his heroics with the bat. With 851 runs to his credit, he has become the second Indian batter after Kohli to score 800 or more runs in a season.

“For me, it is playing ball to ball, over to over. The over where I hit three sixes gave me the momentum to go big. That’s when I realised it could be my day. It was a good wicket to bat on as well,” said Gill in the post-match presentation.

Riding on Gill’s rollicking knock, Gujarat Titans crushed Mumbai Indians by 62 runs to storm into their second consecutive IPL final. In reply to GT’s 233, Mumbai Indians, struck by a string of injuries, went down fighting in Qualifier 2 with Suryakumar Yadav (61) and Tilak Varma (43) providing the resistance. Mohit Sharma, introduced in the 15th over, finished with figures of 2.2-0-10-5, triggering a collapse as MI collapsed from 149/4 in 14 overs to 171 all-out in 18.2 overs