WATCH: Bhuvneshwar Kumar Takes a Fifer as SRH Complete a Team Hat-trick in 20th Over

Bhuvneshwar Kumar picked up his second five-wicket haul in the Indian Premier League (IPL) during match number 62 between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday.

Bhuvneshwar’s brilliant bowling helped SRH restrict GT under 200.

Sent into bat, GT suffered an early blow as they lost Wriddhiman Saha for a duck in the third ball of the innings, nicking one to Abhishek Sharma at second slip.

GT skipper Hardik Pandya gave a straightforward catch to Rahu Tripathi at point, handing Bhuvneshwar his second scalp of the day.

In the last over of the match, Bhuvneshwar picked three more wickets and even though he missed a chance to pick up a hat-trick, SRH did.

Shubman Gill brought up his maiden IPL century in 56 balls with a single to long-off in the 19th over.

But soon after raising his ton, Gill perished in the opening ball of the final over, caught by Abdul Samad off Bhuvneshwar.

Rashid Khan got a thick edge in the next ball and Noor Ahmad also departed during an excellent final over by Bhuvneshwar.

In fact, Bhuvneshwar’s finished with figures of 5/30, which was the third-best bowling effort by a RH player in the IPL.

It was just the second instance in the history of the IPL that a century was scored as well as five-wicket haul was taken.

“When we were 16 down, we thought if we keep them close to 200 it would be good, but restricting them to 189 was great," Bhuvneshwar Kumar said at the mid-innings break.

“Till 19th over, the wicket looked good to me (laughs). When it came to the second over, it did not swing much. When I came back for the last 2 overs, I tried to use the dimensions. We were thinking to stop them close to 200. Batting unit will be confident to chase this down, especially after chasing more than 200 against Rajasthan. With those big hitters, you have to use those bigger boundaries. You have to back yourself. The moment Shubman got out, we knew they were 10 runs short," he added.

