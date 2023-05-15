IPL 2023, GT vs SRH: Sunrisers Hyderabad Opt to Bowl, Gujarat Titans Make 'Forced' Changes

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain Aiden Markram won the toss and decided to field first against Hardik Pandya’s Gujarat Titans (GT) in match number 62 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday.

SRH skipper Aiden Markram said that they have made brought in Marco Jansen for Glenn Phillips.

“We are gonna bowl first, looks like there is moisture on this wicket. Trying to play really good cricket, up to our potential and abilities. We have been playing really good cricket but not getting over the line. Would like to pack a punch tonight. Marco Jansen comes in for Glenn Phillips," Aiden Markram said after winning the toss.

Hardik Pandya said that GT have made some changes, which he clarified were ‘forced’.

“We have played really good cricket. The standing in the table doesn’t matter that much, you have to play good cricket. When we started, we knew it would be a tricky year for us. The players have put up their hands in tough situations and put their hands up. It is a fresh wicket, we would have liked to field as well," Hardik Pandya said at the toss.

“We have a couple of forced changes. Shankar got hit by a ball in the net yesterday, Sai comes in. Shanka makes his debut and also Yash Dayal is back," Hardik added.

Hardik also spoke about the home side GT wearing a lavender jersey for the match and was seen putting a pin on Aiden ahead of the toss.

“Yeah, it is a special initiative to support cancer patients," Hardik said.

GT vs SRH Playing XIs:

Gujarat Titans - Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya, David Miller, Dasun Shanaka, Rahul Tewatia, Mohit Sharma, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad

Gujarat Titans Subs - Yash Dayal, Srikar Bharat, Darshan Nalkande, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Shivam Mavi

Sunrisers Hyderabad - Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, Abdul Samad, Sanvir Singh, Mayank Markande, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, T Natarajan

Sunrisers Hyderabad Subs - Anmolpreet Singh, Glenn Phillips, Akeal Hosein, Mayank Dagar, Nitish Reddy