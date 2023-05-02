'He's a Master of This Art': Harbhajan Singh Picks GT Youngster Who'll 'Play for India in Multiple Formats'

Reigning champions Gujarat Titans (GT) will look to continue their victory run when they face a beleaguered Delhi Capitals (DC) in match no. 44 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 on Tuesday evening. Hardik Pandya & Co have been on a roll this season. With 6 victories and 2 losses, they are currently placed on top of the table with 12 points. They have recently defeated Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders and a victory against Delhi on Tuesday will not only let them complete a hat-trick of wins but also take them closer to the playoffs.

IPL 2023: Orange Cap Complete List of Batters with Most Runs, Check here

GT is one of the sides that has ticked almost all the boxes so far. Their biggest strength is that they don’t rely on the performance of one player but it has been a mixed effort of the entire unit. One of the top performers of the team is their opening batter, Shubman Gill who has been giving good starts consistently.

Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh has asserted that the Punjab cricketer will serve Indian cricket across all formats for a very long time.

IPL 2023 Points Table: Check Team Standings, Team Points, Wins & Losses

Speaking on Star Sports’ Cricket Live, Harbhajan Singh said, “All eyes will be on Shubman Gill for the next few years. He looks like a perfect timer of the cricket ball. He will play big innings and play for India in multiple formats. Performance for Gujarat Titans in IPL must have given him a lot of self-confidence.”

Meanwhile, former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar also heaped praise on Gill for his way of tackling the spinners.

IPL 2023: Purple Cap Complete List of Batters with Most Runs, Check here

“When the spinners are in the attack, Shubman Gill stays at the wicket, and that has been good for Gujarat. He reads spinners well and doesn’t take extra risks,” Manjrekar said.

Agreeing to Manjrekar’s comments, Harbhajan also lauded Gill for his mastery against tweakers.

Harbhajan Singh further stated, “Gill is very comfortable against spinners. He is a master of this art. If the spinner forces Gill to come forward and play, then he does not get distracted. He takes his time and plays in his own style.”

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here