IPL 2023: Star Pacer Leaves Gujarat Titans After RR Clash. Here's Why
1-MIN READ

IPL 2023: Star Pacer Leaves Gujarat Titans After RR Clash. Here's Why

Curated By: Aakash Biswas

News18.com

Last Updated: May 06, 2023, 12:29 IST

New Delhi, India

Joshua Little will fly back to Ireland for the ODI series and will return on May 14 after the conclusion of the series

Gujarat Titans fast bowler Joshua Little will head back home as he has been named in the Ireland squad for a 3-match ODI series against Bangladesh, starting May 9. He will leave the RR camp for national duty after the match against Rajasthan Royals at Jaipur.

GT Director of Cricket Vikram Solani has confirmed that Little will fly back to Ireland for the ODI series and will return on May 14 after the conclusion of the series and join the squad back.

“We wish Josh the best as he heads back to represent Ireland in the ODIs. He has had a good run in his first Tata Indian Premier League and we look forward to welcoming him back once he finishes the ODI series,” said Vikram Solanki, Director of Cricket, Gujarat Titans.

(More to Follow…)

About the Author
Aakash Biswas
Aakash Biswas
first published:May 06, 2023, 12:25 IST
last updated:May 06, 2023, 12:29 IST