IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans Rout Lucknow Super Giants as Hardik Pandya Wins Battle of Brothers

Gujarat Titans picked up a win over Lucknow Super Giants as they triumphed by 56 runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday in the IPL 2023.

The match between GT and LSG was billed as the battle between brothers Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya, who created history as they became the first siblings to lead either side in an IPL encounter.

Older brother and LSG stand-in skipper Krunal won the toss and opted to field first as Hardik’s GT opened the innings with the Indian pair of Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha.

The defending champions got off to a blistering start as both their openers clicked right from the offing.

Both Saha and Gill were at the top of their games as they took the attack to the LSG bowlers and notched up a massive 142-run partnership for the first wicket.

Saha scored a brilliant 81 off 43 deliveries, in an innings that consisted of 10 fours and 4 sixers before he fell to Avesh Khan in the 13th over of the game. Hardik walked in to bat and managed to add 25 runs off 15 balls before he was sent back to the pavilion as Krunal managed to hang on to the catch his younger brother offered up off Mohsin Khan’s delivery.

David Miller chipped in with his contribution of 21 runs off 12 deliveries towards the end of the innings, but Gill stamped his mark on the game as the outstanding player on the day, with his unbeaten 94 run knock off just 51 balls.

Chasing 228, LSG opened their innings with Quinton de Kock and Kyle Mayers as the Lucknow pair notched up 72 runs without dropping a wicket in the powerplay.

GT got their first breakthrough as Rashid Khan pulled off a stunning catch to get rid of the big-hitting West Indies Mayer for 48 off Mohit Sharma’s bowling. Deepak Hooda was the next to go as he fell after a run a ball innings of 11 runs.

Mohit Sharma struck again as he dismissed Marcus Stoinis cheaply for 4 off 9 as Nicholas Pooran walked in to bat.

South African de Kock brought up his half-century en route to his 70 runs innings in style, before being castled by Rashid Khan. Shortly after, Pooran joined his teammate back in the dugout as Noor Ahmed scalped him.

Swapnil Singh was out for a mere 2 runs off Mohit’s delivery, who also dismissed Krunal in the very next delivery.

Ayush Badoni and Ravi Bishnoi remained unbeaten, but GT registered a huge win by the margin of 56 runs to extend their lead at the top.

