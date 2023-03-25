'He's Great, Like a Proper Friend': Mavi Reveals How GT Gead Coach Nehra Manages his Players

Ever since his international retirement in 2017, former Indian pacer Ashish Nehra has turned into a prominent coach in the Indian Premier League (IPL). After his association with the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for a couple of seasons, he joined Gujarat Titans (GT) as the head coach ahead of their first foray into the tournament last year, which they ended by winning the trophy.

Being a newcomer in the tournament, the franchise handed opportunities to several youngsters throughout the season and reaped positive results. One of them was Shivam Mavi who, in fact, went on to make his international debut in the shortest format of the game. So far, he has played 6 T20Is for India and picked up seven wickets at an economy rate of 8.78.

Speaking with news agency IANS during a select media interaction, Mavi lauded head coach Ashish Nehra for striving to keep a free environment in the side, which enables the players to perform to the best of their abilities.

“Honestly, he’s very great. He always leaves us free; and says it is up to you, that you have to come to the ground and use the time very well. But if you want to rest, then ask for it. He’s like a proper friend like you need something, then speak about it to me or if you are coming to the ground, then work very well,” Mavi was quoted as saying by IANS.

“Sometimes players feel like I am not feeling too good to practice at the ground, but he doesn’t put a burden on it and that you have to do it. As everyone here is a professional, he also understands this thing as he’s also played a lot of cricket and is aware of these things. So, he always tries to keep a free environment, and that there is no burden on the players about anything so that they can play very well,” he added.

Before joining Gujarat Titans, Mavi represented Kolkata Knight Riders in four seasons.

