IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans Skipper Hardik Pandya Elects to Bowl, Kagiso Rabada Included in Punjab Kings' XI

Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya won the toss and elected to bowl first against Punjab Kings at Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali. Pandya returned to the XI after missing out against Kolkata Knight Riders where Rinku Singh stunned Gujarat Titans at their home ground with five straight sixes in the final over.

Gujarat also included former purple cap winner Mohit Sharma in the XI as Yash Dayal who got hit for five sixes by Rinku missed out.

With Hardik’s return, Vijay Shankar, who scored a blistering fifty against KKR, was demoted to a substitute role.

Live Score Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2023

Hardik talked about the KKR defeat at toss and suggested that the team played good cricket until the last over.

“Bowling first. Just looks like a good wicket, and from whatever I’ve seen it’s good to chase. Was a one-in-a-million defeat. We are a kind of team that takes it with a smile. Played good cricket until that last over. It happens. It’s a fresh game. We’ll come out and smile, and throw some punches. I don’t know (any changes?). It’s there in the paper," Hardik said at the toss.

While Punjab Kings also made a couple of changes as Kagiso Rabada and Bhanuka Rajapaksa got their places in the side while Nathan Ellis and Sikandar Raza missed out.

Dhawan admitted that he was also looking to take the field first but said that toss doesn’t bother his team much.

“Doesn’t bother us. Were looking to bowl first. We have been playing good cricket. Quite normal to go through this in cricket. Won’t be the first time or the last (loss against SRH). Looking forward to put up a great show. Two changes - Rabada coming in for Nathan. Bhanuka coming in for Raza," Dhawan said.

Punjab Kings Starting XI: Prabhsimran Singh, Shikhar Dhawan(c), Matthew Short, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma(w), Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Rishi Dhawan, Arshdeep Singh

Punjab Kings Subs: Sikandar Raza, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Rahul Chahar, Atharva Taide, Gurnoor Brar

Gujarat Titans Starting XI: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma, Joshua Little

Gujarat Titans Subs: Vijay Shankar, Shivam Mavi, Jayant Yadav, Abhinav Manohar, Srikar Bharat

