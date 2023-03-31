GT vs CSK, Ahmedabad Weather Forecast: Pitch Report For IPL 2023 Opener at Narendra Modi Stadium

The inaugural match of the 16th Indian Premier League (IPL) will see Gujarat Titans locking horns with Chennai Super Kings. The high-octane clash is slated to be hosted at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on March 31. Gujarat Titans will kick off their campaign in the IPL 2023 with the aim to clinch their second consecutive title.

In the previous edition, which was their first, the Hardik Pandya-led unit suffered just four defeats, all of which came in the group stage. Chennai Super Kings, however, were quite far from the trophy race. The Yellow Army could not qualify for the playoffs, finishing as the second-last team in the league table. CSK’s latest triumph came in the 2021 edition.

IPL 2023 Full Coverage | IPL 2023 Schedule | IPL 2023 Results | IPL Orange Cap | IPL Purple Cap

GT vs CSK Pitch Report

The pitch at the Narendra Modi Stadium is expected to be helpful for the batters. Last season, the venue hosted two IPL matches including the blockbuster final between home franchise Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals. Looking at the previous T20 games at the venue, the chasing side has taken the upper hand. The team winning the toss will likely decide to bowl first.

GT vs CSK, Ahmedabad Weather Report

The weather is expected to be clear on March 31. There is no chance of rain being a spoilsport during the IPL match between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings.

The wind speed is predicted to be around 13-18 km/h during the 20-over clash. The temperature could hover around 22 degrees Celsius to 33 degrees Celsius, while the humidity is anticipated to be around 50-57 percent.

Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings Telecast and Live Streaming Details:

The Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2023 match will be telecast on the Star Sports network. Live streaming of the match will also be available on the Jio Cinema app and website.

Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings Full Squads

Gujarat Titans: Hardik Pandya (c), Shubman Gill, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudharsan, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Pradeep Sangwan, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav, R. Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Kane Williamson, Odean Smith, KS Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Urvil Patel, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (c), Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Subhranshu Senapati, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Tushar Deshpande, Mukesh Chowdhary, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Deepak Chahar, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Ajinkya Rahane, Ben Stokes, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Sisanda Magala, Ajay Mandal, Bhagath Varma

Get the latest Cricket News here