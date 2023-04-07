IPL 2023: We Want to Win and Retain The Title, Says Gujarat Titans' Sai Sudharsan

During an interaction with News18 CricketNext back in December 2022, Sai Sudharsan’s eyes lit up on the mention of Kane Williamson. Gujarat Titans had roped in the New Zealand batter at the mini-auction and Sai was itching to meet the legendary right-hander.

“I am very excited to meet him. I think after the game (in the IPL against SRH), I was speaking to him, like, for half an hour. It was really nice. I am looking forward to meeting him, and sharing the dressing room and thoughts with him. The mindset, how he approaches the game, everything. He is one of the legends of the game,” Sudharsan had said on a very chilly morning in New Delhi.

The youngster finally got the chance to spend time with the star right-hander when the Gujarat Titans’ IPL 2023 campaign got underway but an injury while fielding in the tournament opener ended Williamson’s stint in the IPL. Sudharsan replaced the player he idolises at the No.3 position for that fixture against Chennai Super Kings and soon became an ideal choice with his match-winning half-century against Delhi Capitals in testing conditions.

The stylish left-hander scored 22 and 62* in GT’s first two games of the campaign and has made an instant impact with his tight approach at top of the order. The time spent with Williamson will be cherished by Sudharsan and he promises to remain in touch with the right-hander.

“The way he practiced. I saw two practice sessions of his and the way he approached, even the practice sessions – the things which he was doing. I had few minutes to share my thoughts with him and take his thoughts and will definitely be in touch with him,” said Sudharsan in an open media interaction.

Sudharsan is coming from a good domestic season for Tamil Nadu where he enjoyed success in Ranji Trophy and Vijay

Hazare Trophy for the state side. Riding high on confidence, the left-hander doesn’t have any personal goals and wants to do well for the team and retain the title which they won last year.

“Not like personal goals. We want to win and retain the title which we won last year. I don’t have personal goals, definitely I want to use the opportunity and do well for the team. It is more of team goal,” said Sudharsan.

Good preparations

Sudharsan, who opens the innings for Tamil Nadu in the domestic circuit, has prepared well for the season and feels the domestic season has given him a lot of confidence. The GT camps and training sessions ahead of IPL 2023 helped him get into the T20 groove and he’s now raring to go and do well for the side.

“It actually started last year of the IPL. The confidence which we got after winning the IPL and it helped me a lot to get better, even prepare for the domestic season. I think domestic season has given me a lot of confidence before coming into the IPL and the camps before the season helped me a lot,” said Sudharsan.

With a strike-rate of just over 120 in the shortest format, Sudharsan isn’t the slam-bang batter but has a very tight game and can attack the spinners with a wide range of shots. The youngster is not looking to improve his strike-rate in particular and is more focused on winning different match situations. Just like he aced the challenge against the likes of Anrich Nortje and Khaleel Ahmed in the last game against Delhi Capitals.

“I’m not particularly looking at that. I am looking to play according to the situation and win the situation. If situation arises, I will also arise to the situation,” said Sudharsan.

In his second IPL year, Sudharsan got the first taste of home-and-away this season when IPL returned to normalcy.

The 21-year-old is relishing the challenge of playing in different conditions and loving the support of fans in Ahmedabad.

“I think it’s a great opportunity for me to adapt and play in different conditions. And I think adaptability is more important when you play home and away. The fans here in Ahmedabad are so supportive, really happy to play in front of them,” said Sudharsan.

