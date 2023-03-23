IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans Wicketkeeper Batter Gives a Sneak Peek to Team's Breakfast Menu

Gujarat Titans made their maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) appearance the last season and the Hardik Pandya-led side offered a fabulous brand of cricket to win the tournament. The franchise will now be aiming to put up a similar show in a bid to defend their title. Ahead of their IPL 2023 journey, the Gujarat-based franchise decided to give us a sneak peek into their breakfast indulgence on Thursday. In a video, shared on their official Instagram page - wicketkeeper Urvil Patel gave cricket fans a quick walk through the sumptuous spread. While there were a plethora of varieties available, he opted for a portion of poha along with what looked like deep-fried snack bonda.

Urvil also added a bowl of some gravy into his platter. From the nuts and dry fruits section, he decided to go for the classic Gujarati snacks peanuts, sev among other things. In the end, Urvil picked up a milk bottle with some protein shake to round off his breakfast.

“Aavo, Aaj savaar no naasto Urvil Patel ni saathe kariye, [Come, let’s have breakfast with Urvil Patel this morning],” read the caption.

The post went viral in no time accumulating more than 1 lakh views on Instagram.

Coming back to on-field developments, Urvil Patel displayed his hard-hitting exploits during a Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy match against Bihar in 2022. Urvil’s destructive knock of 18-ball 50 was enough to catch the attention of the IPL franchises at the auction ahead of the 2023 edition. The IPL 2022 winners, Gujarat Titans, decided to rope in the Baroda-born for an amount of Rs 20 lakh. In T20 cricket, the 24-year-old has so far played 33 matches. With a strike rate of 147.19, Urvil has 683 runs to his name in T20s.

Gujarat Titans, will start their title defence this time, with a fixture against four-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings on March 31. Former Kolkata Knight Riders pacer Shivam Mavi turned out to be the Gujarat-based franchise’s most expensive purchase at the IPL 2023 auction. Gujarat had shelled out Rs 6 crore for Mavi. Apart from Mavi and Urvil Patel, Gujarat also signed Kane Williamson, Odean Smith, KS Bharat, Joshua Little and Mohit Sharma at the auction.

