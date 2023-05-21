‘He might not be an Uncapped player in IPL 2024’: Ex-IND Great ‘Bows Down’ to ‘Legend’ Rinku Singh

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 has been a blockbuster hit and one of the prominent figures behind the league’s massive success is Rinku Singh. He has been grabbing eyeballs with his scintillating performances and ended the season as the highest scorer of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). He amassed 474 runs in 14 games at a staggering 149.5, including four half-centuries. On Saturday night, he found himself in one of the familiar situations when KKR needed 18 runs to win off the last three balls. Though he fell short by a couple of runs to finish the chase of 187, Rinku registered his highest individual score in the IPL – an unbeaten 67 off just 33 balls.

A consistent run in the ongoing tournament has made Rinku the favourite player of many. Experts have labelled him the ‘best finisher’ at the moment and want him to play for India. The latest individual to join the bandwagon is former India spin legend Harbhajan Singh who reserved massive praise for the Aligarh batter.

Speaking on Star Sports, Harbhajan was of the opinion that the Rinku might make it to the India dressing room before turning up for the KKR next season.

“Rinku Singh has put his name in the pantheon of legendary match finishers in the history of IPL. With his incredible performances in this season, he has put himself in the league of legends like Andre Russell and Kieron Pollard. I salute this exceptionally talented cricketer. He has won millions of hearts with his breathtaking knocks this season and I bow down to him. My best wishes to Rinku and his family. In the next IPL season, he might not be an uncapped player,” Harbhajan said.

Rinku has earned massive respect from the experienced capped cricketers as well. After his fighting innings at Eden Gardens on Saturday night, Lucknow Super Giants skipper Krunal Pandya called the 25-year-old a special player and admitted that with him in the middle no team can take it easy.

“Rinku has been special this year, every game when he’s there you can’t take it easy. Today he showed it again, but it is a high-pressure situation while bowling death overs to execute our plans. I was talking to my bowlers after each ball, I asked them to execute their plans, if after that the batter plays a good shot there’s nothing we can do," Krunal said in the post-match presentation.