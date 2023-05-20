IPL 2023: Harbhajan Singh Credits MS Dhoni and Dwayne Bravo For 'Brilliantly' Grooming Matheesha Pathirana

Harbhajan Singh has credited MS Dhoni and Dwayne Bravo for ‘brilliantly’ using Matheesha Pathirana who has been one of the consistent performers for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2023 season.

The Sri Lankan quick who was dubbed as the next Lasith Malinga was bought by the franchise last year and he has shown immense progress since then. Ahead of CSK’s final league outing against Delhi Capitals, Harbhajan said that Pathirana is playing the same role that Bravo did in his yesteryears before taking up the coaching role with the Yellow Army.

Having made his debut last year, the youngster could only play two games but he has already played 9 times this season, amassing a tally of 13 wickets for CSK.

While Dhoni had recently stated that Pathirana should not play red-ball cricket, and if fully fit he can be a big asset for Sri Lanka in ICC tournaments.

DC vs CSK LIVE, IPL 2023: MS Dhoni-led CSK Gunning For Playoffs Berth, DC Aim to Spoil the Party

“What’s important is to keep an eye on how much cricket he is playing. I feel he should not play red-ball cricket, not even get close to it, even play only ICC tournaments with ODIs and keep the rest as less as possible, because he’s not someone who’ll change a lot. This is what he’ll do. So you can always use him at crucial times. But make sure he’s fit and available for all the ICC tournaments and he’ll be a great asset for Sri Lanka," the CSK skipper had said.

With the 20-year-old’s slinging action, reading his hands have been a tough task for opposition batters, and Dhoni as well Bravo were given their due credit by Harbhajan for using the Sri Lankan quick very well.

“Pathirana has been utilised brilliantly by MS Dhoni. He chokes the flow of runs from his end. It is very difficult to pick up a bowler with his unique action. CSK bowling coach Dwyane Bravo has guided him well and the youngster is performing Bravo’s role for CSK," the ‘Turbanator’ told Star Sports ahead of CSK’s game against Delhi Capitals on Saturday.

top videos

ALSO READ| ‘Why Should MS Dhoni Leave, With Impact Player Rule…’: Ex-Teammate Backs CSK Skipper to Play for Another 5 Years

The Yellow Army are currently in second place on IPL 2023 points table and they will look to cement a place in Qualifier 1 by securing a second-place finish with a victory over DC at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.