'Energetic Captain' Hardik Pandya's Animated Pep Talk Ahead of Qualifier 2 vs Mumbai Indians Goes Viral | WATCH

Ahead of Gujarat Titans’ Qualifier 2 against Mumbai Indians, Hardik Pandya was all pumped up as a video of the GT skipper’s animated pep talk was shared by the official Twitter handle of IPL. In the video, Pandya can be seen full of energy as he addressed his team in the huddle ahead of their crunch IPL 2023 Qualifier at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday, May 26.

Pandya was seen at his animated best in the video that went viral on social media in no time after IPL’s Twitter handle posted it.

The 29-year-old made two changes to his side against Mumbai Indians, bringing in Sai Sudharsan and Joshua Little to replace Dasun Shanaka and Darshan Nalkande.

Watch Hardik Pandya’s animated pep talk ahead of GT vs MI IPL Qualifier 2:

With rain lashing down in Ahmedabad ahead of the toss, the pitch was put under the covers making the toss a crucial factor in the game although Pandya lost the same to Rohit Sharma.

The Mumbai Indians captain said that opted to bowl given the weather, and their own template, having won 6 of their 9 games while chasing.

Hardik also said that he too wanted to bowl first, and also revealed that he was ready to bowl against his former team, having not bowled in the past four games.

“We would have bowled as well, but it’s okay. Knockouts and qualifiers are fun, you have to be on your A game. It’s important to enjoy. If we can play our everything, we’ll be satisfied irrespective of the result. I know how the crowd is going to support us. Gujarati people are loyal. (Will you bowl?) Yeah, full throttle. Two changes. Josh Little and Sai Sudharsan come in for Shanaka and Nalkande," said Pandya.

Teams:

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami

Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Chris Jordan, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal