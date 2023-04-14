IPL 2023: Hardik Pandya Fined Rs 12 Lakh for Slow Over-rate During Gujarat Titan's Win vs Punjab Kings

Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya was fined INR 12 lakh, after his team maintained a slow over-rate during the Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Punjab Kings at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Thursday.

IPL 2023 Points Table: Check Team Standings, Team Points, Wins, Losses & Orange Cap, Purple Cap

“As it was his team’s first offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Mr. Pandya was fined Rs. 12 lakh," IPL said in a statement.

Orange Cap: Check Out Full List for Top Batters in Orange Cap Race

Gujarat defeated Lucknow, their third win of the ongoing season and takes them to third place on the points table, while Punjab were given their second loss of the tournament.

“To be very honest I would not appreciate for the game to go this deep. There was definitely a lot for us to learn from this game. That’s the beauty of sports, it’s never over till it’s over. I would like to finish the game earlier, not a big fan of taking it to the last over," GT captain Hardik Pandya had said after the end of the match.

Gujarat will next face Rajasthan Royals at home on Sunday, while Punjab will face off against Lucknow on Saturday.

Purple Cap: Check Out Full List for Top Bowlers in Purple Cap Race

This is the second instance that a captain has been fined for slow over-rate in the 2023 IPL, after Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Faf du Plessis was fined the same amount for a similar offence during its IPL match against Lucknow Super Giants.

The rule in the case of slow over-rate is that if a team fails to bowl out their 20 overs in 90 minutes, the captain of the side is fined INR 12 lakh.

A second-time offender will be ordered to pay INR 24 lakh as a penalty with the rest of the 10 players being fined INR 6 lakh or 25 per cent of their match fee, whichever is lower.

If any team goes over the time limit for a third time, the captain will have to pay INR 30 lakh as well as a one-match ban.

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here