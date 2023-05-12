IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans Skipper Hardik Pandya Wins Toss, Elects to Bowl Against Mumbai Indians

Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya won the toss and elected to bowl against Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League match at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. It’s a homecoming for Hardik as he will return to the stadium, where he rose to stardom and become a household name in India. Hardik made his IPL debut in 2015 for Mumbai Indians and spend 7 years there before joining Gujarat last season.

The defending champions have been playing dominant cricket once again this season and are currently placed at the top spot in the points table. While hosts Mumbai Indians are holding the fourth position.

Gujarat didn’t hamper the winning combination and played with the same line-up as Shubman Gill is expected to come as Impact Player in second innings.

While Mumbai Indians also stuck with the same XI as Tilak Varma failed to recover from his injury.

GT skipper Hardik said that it will be ideal to chase at Wankhede Stadium and dew will have an impact which is why he chose to bowl first.

“We will bowl first. Looks like a good wicket, dew could have an effect, so chasing could be ideal. We realise the importance of every game, just need to stick to our plans and play good cricket. It’s important to learn the lessons from your losses, rectify and don’t repeat it. You do make mistakes in such a long tournament. God has been kind with our injuries. Same XI tonight," Hardik said at the toss.

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit said that the injury crisis in the camp has hampered their season a bit.

“We would have done the same thing, we need to bat and bowl really well. Things are coming along nicely in the last few games. We understand where we stand at the moment, just focus on the game in hand. It’s not been ideal in terms of injury management, but we’ll have to deal with it and that’s what the guys have done. We’ve spoken about not letting external factors affect us. We’re playing with the same squad as the last game," Rohit said at the toss.

Playing XIs

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha(w), Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar, Mohit Sharma, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Noor Ahmad

GT Subs: Shubman Gill, Sudharsan, KS Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Nehal Wadhera, Tim David, Chris Jordan, Vishnu Vinod, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Kumar Kartikeya

MI Subs: Madhwal, Ramandeep, Brevis, Warrier, Shokeen