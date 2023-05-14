WATCH: Harpreet Brar Bamboozles Manish Pandey with Sharp Turn, Traps Warner with Magical Delivery

Punjab Kings’ Harpreet Brar rattled the Delhi Capitals (DC) batting line-up, claiming a four-wicket haul at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday night. His brilliance with the ball helped the Shikhar Dhawan-led side register a crucial 31-run win, keeping Punjab valid in the playoff race. On the other hand, the DC became the first team to be knocked out this season as they have lost 8 matches so far and are reeling at the bottom of the points table with 8 points.

DC started off decently in the chase of 168 with David Warner smashing a fifty and stitching a 69-run opening stand with partner Phil Salt. But it was the 7th over when Brar shattered the partnership by castling Salt on the second delivery of the over.

Also Read: Prabhsimran, Spinners Turn Delhi Capitals’ Dream Start Into Nightmare

He came back to bowl the 9th over and began by dismissing another DC top-gun, Rilee Rossouw off the very first ball. The South African batter danced down the line to clear the boundary but didn’t get the distance and ended up getting caught by Sikandar Raza. Adding a bit more to DC’s woes, Brar trapped Warner off the final ball of the same over.

A spirited turnaround ft. @PunjabKingsIPL spinners #DC in all sorts of trouble at the moment as they need 66 off the final six!Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/bCb6q4bzdn #TATAIPL | #DCvPBKS pic.twitter.com/vduJFfnJUy — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 13, 2023

The off-spinner then cleaned up Manish Pandey in continuation of his habit of picking up a wicket on the first ball of the over. The DC batter came in as an impact substitute but was bamboozled by Brar’s sharp turn. Pandey was looking to play the shot on the leg side but the ball spun viciously to hit the top of the off stump.

Brar made a terrific comeback after leaking 13 runs in his opening spell. However, the Punjab spinner backed his instincts and bowled according to the nature of the track.

Also Read | Who is Prabhsimran Singh?

“I enjoyed bowling on this surface. I leaked 13 runs in the first over, I was a bit nervous. I had the belief that I could come back on this kind of a surface. In the first over, the ball was stopping a little and the batters were playing easily off the back foot. I tried to bowl it fuller in my spell and make the batter commit on the front foot. When you play on a slow wicket, the powerplay is crucial,” Brar said after Punjab’s win at Kotla.

top videos

Punjab Kings are now placed fifth with 12 points and have two more games left in the league stage.