IPL 2023: 'Harry Brook Horror Show Continues', Twitter Reacts as Englishman Records Another Duck

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s English batsman Harry Brook had to endure yet another disastrous outing as he fell without scoring a single run for a second game running against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Thursday.

Considering his hefty price tag, social media users took to Twitter to express their views on the Englishman’s performances in the IPL 2023.

One user posted “B2b ducks Harry brooks 13+ Crores for facing few balls every game"

B2b ducks Harry brooks13+ Crores for facing few balls every game #SRHvsKKR— AB ⚡️ (@notadithya) May 4, 2023

Another user shared a tweet that read “Srh mugs wasted whole season trying to fit Harry brooks. Mongs played hefty price & trying to max benefit from him"

Srh mugs wasted whole season trying to fit Harry brooks. Mongs played hefty price & trying to max benefit from him— Mathmagician (@NaniPruthviraj) May 4, 2023

One user shared an update, “Get 13-14 Cr just for one hundreds - Harry Brooks".

Get 13-14 Cr just for one hundreds - Harry Brooks— Aarav Sinha (@aaravsinha02) May 4, 2023

Another post read “No more trolling Harry Brooks for me. It’s just too disastrous. And ECB fans were right, comparing Brooks to Gill was disrespectful…to Gill".

No more trolling Harry Brooks for me. It’s just too disastrous . And ECB fans were right, comparing Brooks to Gill was disrespectful…to Gill . #SRHvsKKR— Priyanshu (@perksofbeingpk) May 4, 2023

Another post read “Harry Brooks horror story continues….hope this teaches him humility"

Harry Brooks horror story continues….hope this teaches him humility— Nitin P D (@aparichitha) May 4, 2023

KKR won the toss and opted to bat first and the side from Bengal managed to score a fighting total of 171 for the loss of 9 wickets in 20 overs.

Nitish Rana’s 42 off 31 and Rinku Sing’s 46 run knock off 35 deliveries proved crucial for the Shah Rukh Khan-owned team, while T Natarajan and Marco Jansen picked up 2 wickets apiece for SRH.

SRH were off to a shaky start as they lost three wickets in the powerplay before Brook’s departure in the 7th over. Markram and Heinrich Klaasen seemed to have steered SRH towards victory but, KKR held on tight following the dismissals of the South African duo to edge the game out by 5 runs in their favour.

