IPL 2023: Harry Brook's Poor Performance With SRH Leave Fans Fuming

In what could be termed a far cry from his hard-hitting exploits in T20 cricket, England’s Harry Brook has so far been quite pale in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season. The promising young batter was roped in by the Sunrisers Hyderabad franchise for a staggering Rs 13.25 crore at the IPL 2023 mini-auction. But it will not be an exaggeration to say that Brook has not yet succeeded in justifying his price tag in the 16th edition of the IPL. After featuring in two IPL games this season, the 24-year-old has managed to score just 16 runs. Brook’s dismal show in the IPL, has quite understandably, left the internet simply miffed.

One user cheekily suggested Harry Brook’s biggest achievement has only been being compared to Indian batter Shubman Gill.

Harry brook's biggest achievement so far is being compared to Shubman gill pic.twitter.com/gd2hgy4rBF— A_ (@Kohlifier) April 7, 2023

While referring to Harry Brook’s sensational performance in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), a fan commented, “Dear Harry Brook, these are not flat PSL pitches. These are challenging Indian wickets. Welcome to the IPL.”

Dear Harry Brook, This isn't flat PSL pitches. These are challenging Indian wickets. Welcome to the IPL pic.twitter.com/frehIPfjvc — Abhisar Tiwari (@TiwariAbhisar27) April 7, 2023

PSL Talent Harry Brook Struggles on IPL Debut pic.twitter.com/jk2wJdio3Q— Junaid Khan (@JunaidKhanation) April 2, 2023

Sorry Harry Brook it ain't PSL where you get wasted bowlers & flat decks #LSGvsSRH | #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/bdOfZCMcZN— Kriti Singh (@kritiitweets) April 7, 2023

This Twitter user, however, felt that it is too early to brand him as unsuccessful. “I see that Harry Brook is trending. He fails twice and suddenly he is the worst player in the world? Really? How ridiculous,” the tweet read.

I see that Harry Brook is trending. He fails twice and suddenly he is the worst player in the world? Really? How ridiculous.— Cricket Musings 173 (@173Cricketchat) April 8, 2023

Another person suggested that acquiring Harry Brook was “waste of money.”

Harry brook waste of money— md abbass (@MdMdabbass4) April 8, 2023

Pointing out one of Harry Brook’s weaknesses, one social media user commented, “Harry Brook can’t play spin at all, especially leg spinners.”

Harry brook can't play spin at all.. especially leg spinners.— Ahmed (@Ahmed_hussain85) April 7, 2023

Harry Brook came into the IPL after capping off a sensational year in Test cricket. He slammed four centuries in six Test matches since making his debut. Brook also produced a brilliant performance in the 2022 season of the PSL. He scored 264 runs in eight innings for Lahore Qalandars in PSL 2022.

Harry Brook made his IPL debut during the match against Rajasthan Royals. But could not create much impact as he was dismissed for just 13. The scenario did not change much in the next match as Brook could only manage to score three runs against Punjab Kings.

The IPL 2023 season has not started off well for the Sunrisers Hyderabad either. The Aiden Markram-led side have suffered two back-to-back losses.

