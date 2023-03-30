IPL 2023: A Look At The Home Venues of All Franchises

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is all set to welcome its 16th season. The nearly two-month-long tournament will kickstart with a high-voltage face-off between reigning champions Gujarat Titans and four-time winner Chennai Super Kings. The highly anticipated 20-over battle will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium

After a hiatus of three years due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the cash-rich league will be organised as per its traditional home-away format. The 2020 IPL was hosted in the United Arab Emirates while the next season it was held in two halves- the first in India and the next in UAE. The last edition was restricted to only four venues across Maharashtra.

IPL 2023 Full Coverage | IPL 2023 Schedule | IPL 2023 Results | IPL Orange Cap | IPL Purple Cap

While the venues gear up for the season, let’s take a look at all 12 stadiums of the IPL 2023

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Earlier known as the Motera Stadium, Narendra Modi Stadium will be the base for Gujarat Titans. The ground has hosted 18 matches so far and served as Rajasthan Royals’ home ground back in 2010, 2014 and 2015 seasons. After Gujarat made their entry into the IPL, it will be their designated home venue.

MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

The home for the Yellow Army, the Chepauk stadium will organise its first game on April 3 when Chennai Super Kings will square off against Lucknow Super Giants. Recognised for experiencing an electric atmosphere, this venue has hosted 67 IPL matches since 2008.

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Wankhede Stadium, which witnessed India’s 2011 World Cup triumph, was one of the four venues that hosted the IPL 2021. It has organised a total of 102 matches of the tournament. This year, Mumbai Indians will play their first home match on April 8 against their arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings.

Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Situated on the banks of the Ganges, Eden Gardens is set to host Kolkata Knight Riders’ first home fixture against Royal Challengers Bangalore on April 6. The ground is known for having one of the best chasing surfaces and among 77 IPL games so far, the team batting second has tasted success on 45 occasions.

Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

The Arun Jaitley Stadium, formerly known as Feroz Shah Kotla, serves as Delhi Capitals’ home ground and has hosted 77 IPL matches this far. This year, the first encounter at this venue will see the Capitals crossing swords against Gujarat Titans on April 4.

M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

The home ground of Royal Challengers Bangalore, M Chinnaswamy Stadium, which has witnessed several memorable IPL fixtures, will host its first game of the 2023 IPL on April 2. In the match, RCB will lock horns with five-time champions Mumbai Indians.

Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali

The IS Bindra Stadium, the home ground of Punjab Kings, will host its first match of the IPL 2023 on April 1. The fixture against Kolkata Knight Riders will mark the beginning of Punjab’s journey in the campaign. Located on the outskirts of Chandigarh, the stadium has witnessed 56 IPL matches so far.

Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharmashala

Located in a picturesque location in Dharmashala, the HPCA Stadium will welcome the IPL this season after a break of almost 10 years. It will be the home for Punjab Kings in two crucial fixtures, the first of which is against Delhi Capitals and will be held on May 17.

Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Rajasthan Royals will play 7 of their 9 home matches at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. The maiden fixture will see the hosts welcoming Punjab Kings on April 5.

Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati

Barsapara Cricket Stadium of Assam will host IPL matches for the first time this year. Rajasthan Royals will play two of their home game at the venue. The franchise will square off against Punjab Kings on April 5, while the second game is scheduled for April 8 against Delhi Capitals.

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium is the hosting venue for the state franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad. The venue, which has organised 64 IPL previously, will witness the first game of this season on April 2 with Hyderabad’s opening fixture against Rajasthan Royals.

Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

Lucknow Super Giants, after making their entry into the IPL last year, will play in front of the home crowd for the first time this season. The BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium will host its very first IPL game on April 1 when the home unit will face Delhi Capitals.

Get the latest Cricket News here