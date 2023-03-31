IPL 2023: Ben Stokes' Role Against Gujarat Titans 'Completely in MS Dhoni's Mind', Says Ajinkya Rahane

Ajinkya Rahane attended the pre-match presser ahead of Chennai Super Kings’ inaugural Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match against Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium on March 31. The veteran batter touched upon various issues, including his batting position and whether Ben Stokes will be seen bowling in IPL 2023 or not.

Many reports had claimed that Stokes is nursing a knee injury for which he had taken some treatment before joining his CSK teammates in Chennai. However, Stokes hasn’t been seen bowling in the nets and Rahane also remained tight-lipped on the matter.

The former Kolkata Knight Riders stalwart added that he is ready to bat at any position in the upcoming campaign. In Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway, CSK already have a well-set opening pair and thus it is likely to be difficult for Rahane to break into the opening order. He insisted that he will look to give his best for the franchise.

“I have always been an opener. I have always opened the batting in T20 format, so not much of a difference in my role. Still, whatever the management and captain ask me to do, I am always open to doing it. For me, it’s always about the team, so whenever I get an opportunity I will give my best," said Rahane.

When quizzed about whether Stokes will be seen bowling against Gujarat Titans on Friday, Rahane didn’t give a clear-cut answer, saying that it will depend on how MS Dhoni will use the all-rounder.

“You will see that tomorrow how Mahi bhai uses him. It’s completely in Mahi bhai’s mind. He will use him really well," he added.

The Mumbai-batter had a decent domestic campaign, scoring 634 runs in seven Ranji games for his domestic side and said he’ll hope to give his best whenever given the opportunity.

“Personally, I am batting really well, had a good domestic season. It is all about having fun but looking to learn every time and nothing changes. So, whenever I get a chance, I would like to contribute my best," stated the former India vice-captain.

Ajinkya Rahane had already played under Dhoni’s captaincy at Rising Pune Supergiants and he’s relishing the chance to line up alongside the legendary wicket-keeper batter once again.

“Experience has been really good so far. We started our training session long time back and very happy to be part of CSK family. Playing under Mahi bhai again… It’s a great opportunity for me to learn. Played under him in Indian team for many years, but in CSK, this is the first opportunity to play under him, really looking forward to it," he added.

