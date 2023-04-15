IPL 2023: Injured Shikhar Dhawan Misses Out as Punjab Kings Elect to Bowl Against Lucknow Super Giants

Punjab Kings stand-in captain Sam Curran won the toss and elected to bowl against Lucknow Super Giants at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow in the second Indian Premier League match on Saturday. Shikhar Dhawan missed out after sustaining an injury in the last match against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Lucknow are currently placed at the second spot on the points table with three wins in four matches and they will look to claim the top spot if they managed to outclass PBKS.

LSG captain Rahul is going through a lean patch with the bat as he has registered a string of low scores - 8, 20, 35 and 18 in the first four matches. While Punjab Kings are riding high on the sublime form of their captain Dhawan who is leading the orange cap race with 233 runs in four matches. They are going to miss their services on Saturday in Lucknow.

Wicketkeeper batter Quinton de Kock didn’t get a place in the side once again as LSG stuck their previous overseas options. While Punjab Kings made a few changes to their XI as Sikandar Raza returned to the XI.

Curran provided an update on Dhawan’s injury at the toss and announced the changes in the XI.

“We’ll bowl first. Something we haven’t done all season so just needed a change up. Also our first toss that we have won this season. Shikhar picked up an injury last game, don’t know how bad it is but hopefully, he won’t be out long. His absence is huge, we’ve got two Indian batters coming in and Raza is back in the XI. The conditions looks good," he said at the toss.

While Rahul also talked about his team’s atmosphere at the toss.

“First game on this strip, anything would have worked. It is exciting to challenge ourselves on different conditions. It is our first season here, so each game we’ll assess and modify. Every game we make a few changes, settle on a 12-13 and take a call depending on the game. Each game we have turned up and we have been challenged every time, but players have found answers. Everyone is enjoying the game and there is a good vibe around, really happy with the support we have got out here," he said.

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): KL Rahul(c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran(w), Ayush Badoni, Avesh Khan, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Mark Wood, Ravi Bishnoi

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Atharva Taide, Matthew Short, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Sikandar Raza, Sam Curran(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

