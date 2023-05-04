'Mera Pura Credit le Jate Hain': Ishan Kishan Pulls Suryakumar Kumar's Leg After Mumbai Indians' Win | WATCH

Mumbai Indians duo Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan were on-fire on Wednesday as they helped their side pull away with a 6 wicket in a run-fest at Mohali against Punjab Kings.

Both Kishan (75 off 41 balls) and Suryakumar (66 off 31 deliveries) smashed fifties and helped Rohit Sharma’s side chase down the required target of 215 runs with seven balls to spare.

The official Twitter handle of IPL shared a fun post-match chat between the two match-winners for Mumbai, wherein Ishan teased SKY by telling him that the latter stole away all his credit.

“It was a good start, and during the most important phase during a T20 game you were there, you played good shots and that helped ease some pressure on me to keep playing the big shots. That was a very positive aspect in terms of the match which helped me get into my comfort zone," said Kishan.

Watch:

“I would like to thank the physios, they’ve worked incredibly hard to help me get ready for the match in the last 48 hours, they would stay awake all night to help me prepare for the match. I didn’t try to do anything special," Suryakumar Yadav added revealing that he wasn’t feeling well in the last two days.

“I was standing on the non-striker end when you decked Sam Curran all over the park before the strategic break, I thought ‘Jis din mera acha innings aata hai, ye mera pura credit le jate hain, mere upar baat hi nahi ho payegi, aapne har taraf ka shot maar diya’ (Whenever I play well, you take away all the credit by playing even better, how will people talk about me, you played shots all over the ground)," Kishan quipped.

SKY smashed his third fifty in IPL 2023, and second straight half-century, having repeated a similar feat earlier against Rajasthan Royals as well. Mumbai Indians jumped to sixth place in the points table after their latest win.

