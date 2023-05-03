CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :GT VS DCVirat KohliGT VS DC Pitch ReportGautam GambhirAsia Cup 2023
Home » Cricket Home » 6,6,6: Rahul Tewatia's Heroics, Ishant Sharma's Game Changing Wicket; Warner-Ponting React | WATCH
2-MIN READ

6,6,6: Rahul Tewatia's Heroics, Ishant Sharma's Game Changing Wicket; Warner-Ponting React | WATCH

Curated By: Amrit Santlani

News18.com

Last Updated: May 03, 2023, 08:29 IST

Ahmedabad, India

Rahul Tewatia smashed hat-trick of sixes before Ishant Sharma dismissed him sparking wild celebrations (Sportzpics)

Rahul Tewatia smashed hat-trick of sixes before Ishant Sharma dismissed him sparking wild celebrations (Sportzpics)

Ishant Sharma successfully defended 12 runs in the last over sparking wild celebrations from David Warner, Ricky Ponting and other Delhi Capitals players

Ishant Sharma saved his best for the last over of Gujarat Titans’ innings as they hoped to chase down the 131-run target set by Delhi Capitals. Needing 12 runs to win in the final over, Sharma dismissed the dangerman Rahul Tewatia, sparking wild celebrations and he gave away just 6 runs, helping DC win the match by 5 runs and pick up their only their third win in IPL 2023 season so far.

It was a cracking encounter between Delhi and Gujarat at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, even the likes of David Warner, DC head coach Ricky Ponting couldn’t hide their emotions after Ishant used all of his experience and churn out a hard-fought win for his side.

ALSO READ| ‘Bit of a Complicated Relationship…’: Former India Player on Virat Kohli-Gautam Gambhir Spat

Earlier in the match, Mohammed Shami’s sensational 4-wicket spell rattled the visitors’ batting order, Shami gave away just 11 runs although Aman Hakim Khan scored a fifty and valuable contributions from Axar Patel and Ripal Patel helped Delhi put 130 runs on the board.

They were also likely to have a hard time keeping a time of Gujarat’s stature quiet, that too while chasing, but early wickets from Ishant, Khaleel Ahmed, and Anrich Nortje helped put pressure on the GT batters.

IPL 2023: Orange Cap Complete List of Batters with Most Runs, Check here

RELATED NEWS

Skipper Hardik Pandya scored an unbeaten 59-run knock in 53 balls but failed to guide his side to victory after Sharma’s last-over heroics. To further complicate matters, Rahul Tewatia had smashed three sixes back-to-back against Nortje just before the final over.

The veteran pacer faced off against Pandya and Tewatia, two set batsmen in the last over, he gave away 3 runs on the first two balls before bowling a dot ball. On the fourth ball, Sharma dismissed Rahul by forcing a skewed shot which sparked wild celebrations from Warner who knew the importance of the wicket.

Purple Cap: Check Out Full List for Top Bowlers in Purple Cap Race

After giving away just 3 runs on the next two balls, Ricky Ponting was ecstatic in the dugout as he hugged Sarfaraz Khan and other players following their commendable effort.

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here

About the Author
Amrit Santlani
Amrit Santlani, Senior Sub Editor at Cricketnext has 4 years of experience covering multiple sports events such as the IPL, T20 World Cup, FIFA World ...Read More
Tags:
  1. David Warner
  2. Delhi Capitals
  3. IPL 2023
  4. ishant sharma
  5. Rahul Tewatia
  6. ricky ponting
first published:May 03, 2023, 08:29 IST
last updated:May 03, 2023, 08:29 IST