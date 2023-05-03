6,6,6: Rahul Tewatia's Heroics, Ishant Sharma's Game Changing Wicket; Warner-Ponting React | WATCH

Ishant Sharma saved his best for the last over of Gujarat Titans’ innings as they hoped to chase down the 131-run target set by Delhi Capitals. Needing 12 runs to win in the final over, Sharma dismissed the dangerman Rahul Tewatia, sparking wild celebrations and he gave away just 6 runs, helping DC win the match by 5 runs and pick up their only their third win in IPL 2023 season so far.

It was a cracking encounter between Delhi and Gujarat at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, even the likes of David Warner, DC head coach Ricky Ponting couldn’t hide their emotions after Ishant used all of his experience and churn out a hard-fought win for his side.

Earlier in the match, Mohammed Shami’s sensational 4-wicket spell rattled the visitors’ batting order, Shami gave away just 11 runs although Aman Hakim Khan scored a fifty and valuable contributions from Axar Patel and Ripal Patel helped Delhi put 130 runs on the board.

They were also likely to have a hard time keeping a time of Gujarat’s stature quiet, that too while chasing, but early wickets from Ishant, Khaleel Ahmed, and Anrich Nortje helped put pressure on the GT batters.

Skipper Hardik Pandya scored an unbeaten 59-run knock in 53 balls but failed to guide his side to victory after Sharma’s last-over heroics. To further complicate matters, Rahul Tewatia had smashed three sixes back-to-back against Nortje just before the final over.

Hat-trick of sixes in Typical Tewatia styleWhen the @gujarat_titans all-rounder nearly pulled off another sensational finish with the bat #TATAIPL | #GTvDC pic.twitter.com/kCAz0VlnMc — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 2, 2023

The veteran pacer faced off against Pandya and Tewatia, two set batsmen in the last over, he gave away 3 runs on the first two balls before bowling a dot ball. On the fourth ball, Sharma dismissed Rahul by forcing a skewed shot which sparked wild celebrations from Warner who knew the importance of the wicket.

After giving away just 3 runs on the next two balls, Ricky Ponting was ecstatic in the dugout as he hugged Sarfaraz Khan and other players following their commendable effort.

