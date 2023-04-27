IPL 2023: Jason Roy Fined 10 Per Cent Match Fees For Breaching Code of Conduct During RCB vs KKR Clash

Kolkata Knight Riders opener Jason Roy was fined INR 10 per cent of his match fees for breaching the Indian Premier League Code of Conduct during the mega clash against Royal Challengers Bangalore at M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Wednesday. Roy scored a sublime 56-run knock off 29 balls but was frustrated after getting out and hit one of the bails with the bat which was a breach of IPL Code of Conduct.

While the KKR star batter admitted to the Level 1 offence.

“Kolkata Knight Riders batter Jason Roy has been fined 10 percent of his match fee for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru," the IPL governing body released a statement.

“Mr. Roy admitted to the Level 1 offence under Article 2.2 of the IPL Code of Conduct. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee’s decision is final and binding," it added.

Article 2.2 of the IPL Code of Conduct states, “Abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during a Match."

Meanwhile, Roy led the show on Wednesday with a fiery fifty as Kolkata Knight Riders got their mojo back to notch a fighting 200 for five against Royal Challengers Bangalore. It turned out to be too much for the hosts as KKR snapped their losing streak to register a crucial 21-run victory.

KKR finally got into the act with Roy setting tempo up front when he smashed five sixes and four boundaries en route to his 29-ball 56 as he and Narayan Jagadeesan (27; 29b) gave KKR their best ever start — 83 runs from 56 balls.

After losing a couple of wickets, Nitish Rana ensured that they don’t lose the momentum as he made full use of his two reprieves — on five and 19 — to race to his 21-ball 48 (3×4, 4×6).

KKR’s new-found hero Rinku Singh (18 not out; 10b) then took charge as he smashed two fours and one six to ensure that they reach the 200-mark.

Meanwhile, the spin duo of Varun Chakravarthy (3/24) and rookie Suyash Sharma (2/30) created a top-order mayhem, before Andre Russell (2/29) broke Virat Kohli’s(54) resistance to restrict RCB to 179 for eight.

