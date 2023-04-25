IPL 2023: Jasprit Bumrah Attends Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians Clash, Fans Wish Him Speedy Recovery

India and Mumbai Indians pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah attended his team’s mega Indian Premier League clash against Gujarat Titans on Tuesday at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Bumrah, who has been ruled out from this season, came to support his team for the big-ticket match but it didn’t turn out for his franchise as they suffered a crushing 55-run defeat against the defending champions.

Bumrah hasn’t played since last year after he sustained a back injury and since then he has missed several big tournaments and series including Asia Cup 2022, T20 World Cup 2022 and Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Mumbai Indians posted the photo of their premier pacer on social media.

The fans wished Bumrah a speedy recovery.

Get well soon Jassi — Un-Lucky  (@Luckyytweets) April 25, 2023

Train well and comeback harder jassi ..we miss you @mipaltan— Smooth Stocker (@imsmd_) April 25, 2023

Aajao bumrah bhai vapas ab mazak nhi raha— AK$AT (@Akshat70894549) April 25, 2023

The BCCI recently provided an update on Bumrah’s surgery and informed that he has commenced his rehab at National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.

“Mr Jasprit Bumrah underwent surgery in New Zealand on his lower back, which was successful and he remains pain-free. The fast bowler was advised by the specialist to start his rehab six weeks after the surgery and accordingly, Mr Bumrah has commenced his rehab management at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru from Friday,” read the release from BCCI.

Mumbai Indians are missing the services of Bumrah with the ball this season as they have lost four of their seven matches. The bowling unit has not been able to put pressure on the opposition on several occasions.

Meanwhile, Gujarat Titans defeated Mumbai Indians by a comfortable margin of 55 runs on Tuesday. Shubman Gill continued his fine form and smashed a 34-ball 56 to guide Gujarat Titans to an imposing 207 for six after being sent into bat. David Miller made 46 off 22 balls while Abhinav Manohar hit a brisk 21-ball 42 as Gujarat Titans added 70 runs in the last four overs to go past the 200-run mark. Leg-spinner Piyush Chawla was the pick of the bowlers for MI with figures of 2 for 34.

While chasing, MI never looked in the hunt as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals to be restricted to 152 for nine.

