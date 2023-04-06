IPL 2023: 'Jasprit Bumrah's Replacement Found', Hardik Pandya Faces Son Agastya's Bowling - Watch

Gujarat Titans have made a tremendous start to their IPL 2023 campaign. The defending champions registered impressive victories in their first two matches and are looking invincible on the field. While the Hardik Pandya-led side have looked in their colours on the field, they seem to be having fun off the field as well. Gujarat Titans dropped a heartwarming Instagram Reel of their skipper Hardik Pandya playing cricket with his son Agastya at what appears to be a team photoshoot set up.

In the video, Agastya can be seen bowling to Hardik and when the 29-year-old asks his son if he wants to bat, the young kid replies, “It’s too big bat” and then says “I will bowl”. Gujarat’s opening batter Shubman Gill can also be spotted sitting on a chair.

The Instagram reel which beautifully captures Hardik’s bond with his son has gone viral with close to one million views in just a few hours. Many fans have praised the Ahmedabad-based outfit in the comments section for sharing the adorable video. Some fans have dropped hilarious comments as well.

One fan wrote, “Bumrah’s replacement found.” Another fan commented, “Little Hardik will be an all-rounder also.”

“When Hardik will retire, his son can replace him,” read one comment.

Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans are one of the strongest contenders to win the title this year.

The Titans seem to have picked up from where they left last year. The Hardik Pandya-led unit boasts a power-packed squad which includes the likes of Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha, David Miller, Mohammad Shami and Rashid Khan.

In their last match, Gujarat Titans played like defending champions to defeat a formidable Delhi Capitals side. Titans’ bowlers first restricted the hosts to a below-par total of 162 runs, courtesy of Rashid Khan’s excellent figures of 3/31. While chasing, Wriddhiman Saha and Shubman Gill were dismissed inside the first five overs.

However, the middle-order of Titans showed remarkable tenacity. Sai Sudharsan and Vijay Shankar applied themselves on the crease and blunted Delhi’s bowling attack which included Anrich Nortje and Mitchell Marsh. In the end, Gujarat registered a comfortable win to go to the top of the table.

Gujarat will take on Kolkata Knight Riders in their next match on April 9.

