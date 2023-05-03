After KL Rahul's Injury LSG Suffer Another Blow, Star Indian Pacer Ruled Out of IPL 2023; Likely to Recover Before WTC Final

Lucknow Super Giants recently suffered a narrow 18-run defeat to Royal Challengers Bangalore in a match marred by controversy as Virat Kohli almost came to blows against Gautam Gambhir and Naveen-ul-Haq. During the match, LSG skipper KL Rahul also sustained an injury which has ruled him out of the match against Chennai Super Kings on Wednesday, and as per the latest developments, the Lucknow-based franchise are likely to be without Jaydev Unadkat’s services for the remaining IPL 2023 season.

As per a report in ESPNcricinfo, LSG’s star Indian pacer Jaydev is set to be ruled out for the remaining campaign with a left-shoulder injury. The report adds that Unadkat picked up the injury while bowling in the nets on Sunday although the veteran pacer is likely to be fit before the upcoming World Test Championship final against Australia which will be played at the Oval in London, from June 7-11.

Unadkat was coming in to bowl first during a net session on Sunday when his foot accidentally got stuck on the ropes that support the nets, the pacer suffered a nasty fall and the impact was on his elbow, Unadkat was later seen clutching his left shoulder in pain and had a sling around his arm, along with an ice-pack afterwards.

The report adds that the Saurashtra skipper travelled to Mumbai and consulted a specialist appointed by BCCI, the board were consulted and the medical staff have informed LSG to withdraw Unadkat from participating in the IPL.

The 31-year-old is set to head to the NCA in Bengaluru to complete his rehab and try to return to full fitness ahead of travelling to England for the WTC final.

Unadkat’s injury comes at a time when the franchise are already reeling after losing their captain KL Rahul and it remains to be seen when the 31-year-old will return to action.

The LSG opener had sustained an injury to his right leg while chasing a ball in the outfield during Lucknow’s defeat to Royal Challengers Bangalore. Assessments are still ongoing to determine the extent of Rahul’s injury and a possible return date.

Talking about Unadkat, the Indian pacer has played three matches this season but failed to open his account in terms of wickets, while conceding 92 runs in a total of eight overs that he bowled so far.

The veteran pacer is among the five pacers who have been picked of the WTC final against Australia, and it remains to be seen whether the LSG duo can recover in time for the summit clash at the Oval.

