'Open Your Eyes': Twitterati Cannot Believe Joe Root Bowled First Before Batting in IPL

Curated By: Aditya Maheshwari

News18.com

Last Updated: May 11, 2023, 21:20 IST

Kolkata, India

Rajasthan Royals' star Joe Root (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)

Rajasthan Royals' star Joe Root (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)

The fans on Twitter went berserk after watching Rajashan Royals star Joe Root bowl in IPL before batting.

England’s batting maestro Joe Root rolled his arms in his second Indian Premier League match. Root, who is known for his batting prowess, interestingly, got a chance to bowl rather than bat in IPL. The Englishman made his IPL debut against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Rajasthan’s last match but he didn’t get the chance to bat or bowl.

However, Rajasthan backed Root for another game as Samson said at the toss he is going to be the third spinner for the Royals at Eden Gardens and will come to bat number 4.

Interestingly, Samson introduced Root in the bowling attack right after the powerplay in the 7th over. He came into attack before Yuzvendra Chahal who eventually became the leading wicket-taker in IPL history by dismissing Nitish Rana.

Root gave just six runs from his first IPL over, while 8 came off his second as Samson used him or just two overs in the match against KKR.

The fans on Twitter went berserk after watching Root bowl in IPL before batting.

Root has played just one match at Eden Gardens before Thursday and it was the final of the 2016 T20 World Cup when he scored 54 (36) and claimed 2-9 with the ball.

    Meanwhile, Samson at the toss confirmed that Root will bat at the number for the Royals.

    “We will bowl here first. Long tournament, need to change according to the strength and weaknesses. Couple of changes for us - Boult replaces Kuldip Yadav, KM Asif replaces Murugan Ashwin. Root will bat at 4. It’s a long tournament, we have had some tough games for the bowlers, the morale of the team is high, not easy to forget close losses, but we need to move on," Samson said at the toss.

