'Boss is Back': Joss Buttler Misses Century But Fans Can't Keep Calm After Blistering 95-run Knock

Jos Buttler came agonisingly close to notching his first century in IPL 2023 season but the Rajasthan Royals opener was dismissed in the nervous nineties. Buttler had equalled Virat Kohli’s record last season from 2016, for smashing the most (four) centuries in a single IPL campaign, the Englishman won the IPL 2022 Orange Cap but couldn’t help Rajasthan Royals win the tournament.

Fast forward to 2023, Buttler hasn’t been firing on all cylinders so far this campaign, however, the 32-year-old smashed a sensational 95-run knock in just 59 balls, missing a well-deserved century by just five runs.

Buttler failed to read the yorker from Bhuvneshwar Kumar and had to depart after smashing 10 boundaries and four sixes.

Fans of Rajasthan Royals nonetheless celebrated the opener’s knock as if he had smashed a ton and were elated that ‘Jos the Boss’ was back to his best in IPL 2023 campaign.

Check out some of the best reactions after Jos Buttler’s 95-run knock:

And the Boss is Back everyone in the crowd everyone outside praises the innings of Jos Buttler as he scored brilliant 95 in the IPL for @rajasthanroyals .. That was just extraordinary batting from Jos The Boss enjoyed every bit of his batting Take a bow Boss❤#RRvSRH pic.twitter.com/MwRjiM8nhj— Muhammad Ali Shah (@itxmealy09) May 7, 2023

Jos the boss!!Form is temporary…class is permanentFinally jos butler came to the party!!#RRvSRH#Butler pic.twitter.com/rd1RjcxOGl— Vishal ❤️ (@Fans4AlexZverev) May 7, 2023

‘Jos The Boss’ Jos Buttler missed out on a well deserving century by just 5 runs. He was so close on scoring his maiden IPL 2023 scored 95(59) with 10 fours & 4 sixes. An exceptional knock by the Boss Take a bow, JB‍♂️ @josbuttler @rajasthanroyals #JosButtler pic.twitter.com/YZyh8UnWMM— Saabir Zafar (@Saabir_Saabu01) May 7, 2023

The Best T20 opener in World CricketJos ‘THE BOSS’ Buttler pic.twitter.com/duKrjvYcJQ — ♚ (@balltampererr) May 7, 2023

95 off just 59.Nah that’s normal for JOS THE BOSS. He is the GOAT of white ball cricket pic.twitter.com/P834jYhkUo— Ibrahim_66 (@cric_insane) May 7, 2023

Jos the Boss pic.twitter.com/qv1gXojyVT— Aman_Chain Mask Man (@Amanprabhat9) May 7, 2023

Appreciation tweet for Jos Buttler missed his 6th IPL ton but what a knock, what a player That’s why he is Jos the Boss Champion Player for a reason !!#RRvsSRH #JosButtler #RajasthanRoyals pic.twitter.com/A7Thu2GOaN— Yash k_335 (@335Yash) May 7, 2023

Talking about the match, Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal stitched together an opening stand of 54 runs before Jaiswal was dismissed by Marco Jansen. Sanju Samson then joined Buttler and they racked up a partnership of 100-plus runs helping the Royals reach near the 200-run mark.

Eventually, the inaugural IPL champs were able to score 214/2 in 20 overs against Sunrisers Hyderabad courtesy of Samson’s unbeaten 66 off 38 runs.

