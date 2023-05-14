IPL 2023: With Fourth Duck This Season, Jos Buttler Registers Entry in Unwanted List

IPL 2022 belonged to Jos Buttler who was in such a breath-taking form that he came close to breaking the all-time record of most runs in a single season.

Buttler has been in decent form in IPL 2023 as well but the Rajasthan Royals opener has also produced a series of low scores as well.

With 392 runs, he’s currently the second-highest run-getter for Rajasthan Royals this season but out of his 13 innings, four have seen him walk back to the dug-out without disturbing the scorers.

Sunday evening was another such occassion, the fourth time in IPL 2023 to be precise for the Englishman as RR suffered a catastrophic batting collapse against Royal Challengers Bangalore to be bowled out for 59 in chase of 172.

With that, Buttler has joined an ignominious list of the players with most ducks in a single season of IPL.

Buttler has become the seventh batter to have recorded four ducks in season.

Most Ducks in a Single IPL

Herschelle Gibbs (Deccan Chanrgers) - 2009 - 4 ducks

Mithun Manhas (Pune Warriors India) - 2011 - 4 ducks

Manish Pandey (Pune Warriors India) - 2012 - 4 ducks

Shikhar Dhawan (Delhi Capitals) - 2020 - 4 ducks

Eoin Morgan (Kolkata Knight Riders) - 2021 - 4 ducks

Nicholas Pooran (Punjab Kings) - 2021 - 4 ducks

Jos Buttler (Rajasthan Royals) - 2023 - 4 ducks*

With RR still to play at least two matches in the season, Buttler could set a new record.

Meanwhile RR coach Kumar Sangakkara said his batters got a bit carried away in the Powerplay to score quickly that saw them losing five wickets.

“It was a poor batting performance. We bowled well to keep them under 170, which on this pitch was going to be a good chase," Sangakkara told reporters after the match.

“I think we got a little bit carried away in the powerplay, thinking that we had to score too many runs there and try to be ultra positive," he said at the post-match press conference. It was a case of trying to build partnerships but unfortunately we were five down coming out of the powerplay that was probably the end of the game," he added.

Unlike RCB’s innings during which the likes of Faf du Plessis provided the stability on a challenging pitch, none of the RR batters looked to bid time.

“They didn’t really get us out but we got ourselves out, it was pretty obvious to see. So, it was not about one individual it’s about the whole batting unit and we weren’t good enough today," Sangakkara said.

“We’ll have to wait, have one game left, Unfortunately, now other results will have to go our way, we got to play for some pride and make sure we win it," he added.