WATCH: Jos Buttler Takes Stunning Catch to Dismiss Prabhsimran Singh after Maiden Fifty

Prabhsimran Singh smashed his maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) fifty before being dismissed by a spectacular catch from Jos Buttler during match number 8 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Wednesday.

Prabhsimran opened the batting alongside Shikhar Dhawan, hammering a 28-ball fifty and striking at around 200.00, smashing the Rajasthan bowlers all over the park.

Taking the aggressive path, Prabhsimran and Dhawan got Punjab off to a flying start, scoring 63 runs inside the powerplay itself.

Jason Holder had a chance to remove Prabhsimran, but Devdutt Padikkal dropped him while he was batting on 44.

Prabhsimran took advantage of the missed opportunity and raced to his first IPL half-century.

Holder though had his man, in the end, thanks to a superb diving catch from Jos Buttler at long-off.

The Englishman had to run in quite a while and produced a well-timed dive at the end to hold on and complete a brilliant catch.

WATCH:

What. A. Take @josbuttler puts in a magnificent dive to dismiss the well set Prabhsimran for 60!@rajasthanroyals with their first wicket.#TATAIPL | #RRvPBKS pic.twitter.com/apJpCQmqjf— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 5, 2023

The opener was sent back to the dressing room for a 34-ball 60 that included three sixes and seven boundaries.

Prabhsimran and Dhawan put up a 90-run opening stand.

RR vs PBKS XI -

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson(wk/c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, KM Asif and Yuzvendra Chahal.

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Prabhsimran Singh(wk), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma, Shahrukh Khan, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Nathan Ellis, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar and Arshdeep Singh.

