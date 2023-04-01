IPL 2023: K Gowtham Comes in as LSG Impact Player to Face Just one Ball, Smashes it Out of the Park - WATCH

The ‘Impact Player’ rule has been introduced in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 to add an extra bit of entertainment to the matches. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) became the first team to implement it, bringing in Tushar Deshpande to replace Ambati Rayudu, in the season opener against Gujarat Titans on Friday night. While CSK couldn’t churn out a positive outcome of this brand-new regulation but Lucknow Super Giants made most of it in their campaign opener against Delhi Capitals on Saturday.

Lucknow used the ‘Impact Player’ rule with just one ball left in their innings. Ayush Badoni, who played a blazing cameo of 18 runs in 7 balls, was dismissed by Chetan Sakariya and immediately replaced by the LSG management by Krishnappa Gowtham, who came in as an Impact Player. The right-hander all-rounder picked up the slower one from Sakariya so well that he had no problem launching it into the stands.

Krishnappa Gowtham came in as an impact player and smashed a six on the final ball.#dcvsupw #IPLonJioCinema #IPL23 1Cro. members on Live pic.twitter.com/RPYmPBbU41— Ratnesh Kumar 🇮🇳 (@Ratneshkumar910) April 1, 2023

Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals also used the ‘impact player’ rule, replacing fast-bowler Khaleel Ahmed with all-rounder Aman Khan. Before leaving the field, Khaleel returned figures of 2 for 30 in his quota of 4 overs. Interestingly, the LSG vs DC encounter became the first game in which both sides used this rule before the conclusion of the first innings. Before this encounter, the likes of CSK, GT, KKR and PBKS used their Impact Player in the second innings.

Earlier, Kyle Mayers announced his entry to the IPL with a scintillating 38-ball-73 to lead Lucknow Super Giants to an imposing 193/6. He smacked seven big sixes as he batted brilliantly on a pitch on which his skipper K.L Rahul struggled to get going while teammates Deepak Hooda (17), Marcus Stoinis (12) and Krunal Pandya (15 not out off 12) found the going tough on a pitch that helped some help to the bowlers.

Nicholas Pooran hammered 26 runs off 21 balls and Ayush Badoni smacked a couple of sixes in the final over as Lucknow Super Giants posted a good total despite Delhi Capitals bowlers pulling things back a bit.

