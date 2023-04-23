IPL 2023: Kamlesh Nagarkoti Ruled Out of Ongoing Season, Delhi Capitals Announce Replacement

Delhi Capitals have announced that young pacer Kamlesh Nagarkoti has been ruled out of the remainder of IPL 2023 after sustaining a back injury. The young pacer has not played a single match this season so far and now has been replaced by Priyam Garg in the squad.

“Uttar Pradesh batter Priyam Garg has been named as Nagarkoti’s replacement and DC have signed him for his base price of INR 20 lakh. The attacking batter was first picked by Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2020 and featured in 21 IPL games for SRH across three seasons," the BCCI released in a statement.

Nagarkoti was signed by Delhi Capitals in IPL 2022 mega auction for INR 1.1 crore after Kolkata Knight Riders released him.

Priyam was travelling with the Delhi Capitals squad for the past few days as he also trained with the side ahead of the Kolkata Knight Riders’ clash.

Garg, who captained India to runners-up finish in the 2020 U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup in South Africa and represents Uttar Pradesh in domestic cricket, has scored 251 runs in IPL till now, averaging 15.69 and strike-rate of 115.14, including one half-century.

In IPL 2023, Delhi successfully managed to end their five-game losing streak with a tight four-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, though they are still at bottom of the 10-team points table. Their next game in the tournament is against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Monday.

Nagarkoti has claimed just 5 wickets in the 12 IPL matches he has played so far.

