'We are Going to Kill it': Chandrakant Pandit Eyes Massive Turnaround for KKR Ahead of Second Half of IPL

Kolkata Knight Riders coach Chandrakant Pandit is adamant that his side that stage a remarkable comeback in the second half of IPL 2023 season as KKR gear up for their 8th match of the ongoing campaign against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Bengaluru on Wednesday. Starting with RCB, Pandit hopes that his side can pick up a winning momentum that could help them qualify for the IPL playoffs.

With regular skipper Shreyas Iyer unavailable due to his back surgery, Nitish Rana has been leading the two-time IPL champs however, they are currently on a four-match losing streak, as they travel to Bengaluru to take on RCB who have won two games in a row and will be hoping to make it a hat-trick of wins.

KKR began their campaign with a close defeat to Punjab Kings but bounced back to winning ways and won two matches in a row, including a stunning win over Gujarat Titans which saw Rinku Singh smash five sixes in a row against Yash Dayal.

Since then however, the Knight Riders have yet to win a single game, losing all four of their subsequent matches to Sunrisers Hyderabad, Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings.

Despite his side’s downturn in fortunes, Chandrakant Pandit is upbeat about their chances to make it into the playoffs as they look to start fresh ahead of the second half.

“This is the beginning, I would say, this is the beginning again in the 2nd half. Winning the first game, we have beaten them earlier. That confidence we should have. I am sure that just one spark in our team that will take us forward," Pandit said in a video shared by KKR.

“One has to be very optimistic. I mean, how I look at this tournament now is that the tournament is starting for us from tomorrow. And that is a positive angle from which I look at it. Obviously, a different environment has been created and the confidence level which we had in the first half, we shouldn’t forget about that," the veteran coach added.

“It’s not that we have not been playing good cricket. So, every individual player has raised his hand, and shown us that he is ready to take responsibility," he stated further.

KKR are currently placed eighth in IPL 2023 standings ahead of their next outing against Royal Challengers Bangalore who are in fifth place themselves.

