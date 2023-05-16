'Best Moment of my Life Was Meeting Shah Rukh Khan': KKR's Rahmanullah Gurbaz Loves Indian Food and Cinema

Afghanistan cricketer Rahmanullah Gurbaz has fallen in love with Kolkata after having played for his IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens in the ongoing season.

And Gurbaz has a soft spot for Rasogolla of Kolkata.

Born in Afghanistan, the wicketkeeper-batter is passionate about Indian movies, Indian food and of course, cricket.

After joining KKR, he got his first taste of the local cuisine and became curious about the biryani while playing against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

With Kolkata being the base of KKR, Gurbaz has become quite familiar with the food habits of this city. And while doing that, he fell in love with Kolkata’s Rasogolla as well.

The 21-year-old is knowledgeable about Indian cinema and never misses a chance to watch an Indian movie. He’s also familiar with the acting style of the actors but he’s fascinated by Bollywood superstar and KKR owner Shah Rukh Khan.

“To me the whole thing is like a dream. I am a big fan of Shah Rukh Khan and playing for his team. I am so happy to get the chance to play for KKR. I want to thank the KKR management for this," says Gurbaz.

Shah Rukh Khan himself came to watch KKR’s first match of the season at Eden Gardens.

He went to the dressing room to congratulate after the Knights’ emphatic win over Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Gurbaz’s face lights when remembering the moment when Shah Rukh came to meet the KKR players.

“That was the best moment for me. He is one of the best actors in the world. I didn’t expect the way he spoke to me. The way he use modesty is unexpected for me. He is the best person in the world. The best moment of my life was meeting Shah Rukh Khan," Gurbaz said.

Gurbaz might be a rising star but it hasn’t been an easy ride for him becoming an international cricketer. In fact, his family had no idea about cricket.

It was the former captain of the Afghanistan team Nawroz Mangal who inspired him.

And Gurbaz also takes inspiration from MS Dhoni and learned from the legendary India captain.

With the ODI World Cup to be played in India later this year, Gurbaz is optimistic that his experience of playing in the IPL will be helpful during the marquee event.

Currently at the 7th spot on the points table, KKR still have faint hopes of making it to the playoffs. But for that to happen, they not only have to win their final league game but also hope other results go in their favour as well