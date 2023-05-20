IPL 2023: Eden Gardens Chants Virat Kohli's Name as Jason Roy Smashes Naveen-ul-Haq - WATCH

Chants of Virat Kohli filled the stands at the Eden Gardens during match number 68 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) as Naveen-ul-Haq came on to bowl on Saturday.

Eden Gardens crowd chanting ‘Kohli, Kohli’ on Naveen Ul Haq bowling. pic.twitter.com/WjibEQbiNr— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 20, 2023

Afghanistan bowler Naveen-ul-Haq had a fiery altercation with Royal Challengers and India batter Virat Kohli earlier in IPL 2023 andeve since fans have been chanting the former Indian captain’s name.

The Afghanistan pacer has seemingly taken back-to-back sly digs at Kohli. Naveen shared a story a few days ago of enjoying mangoes as Mumbai Indians defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore. It was seen as an apparent dig at Virat Kohli and RCB who lost the match.

When Kohli scored his record-breaking sixth Indian Premier League hundred, it was Naveen who was trolled.

Both Virat Kohli and Naveen-ul-Haq have been posting cryptic messages on social media since their fiery coming together in Lucknow earlier in IPL 2023 campaign during the match between LSG and RCB. On the same day, Kohli also had a heated argument with LSG mentor Gautam Gambhir and the trio were fined by the BCCI for their on-field antics.

Earlier, Nicholas Pooran held the innings together with a counter-attacking fifty to propel LSG to a fighting 176/8 against KKR. Pooran scored 58 runs from 30 balls to rebuilt the innings after LSG were precariously placed at 73/5 with all their top batters, including the in-form duo of Marcus Stoinis (0) and Krunal Pandya (9), getting out cheaply.