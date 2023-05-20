IPL 2023, KKR vs LSG: Kolkata Knight Riders Opt to Bowl as Lucknow Super Giants Make Changes

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Nitish Rana won the toss and decided to field first against Krunal Pandya’s Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in match number 68 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday.

Nitish Rana said KKR are unchanged for their last lesgue game of the season at the home game.

“Will bowl first. Need to win by a big margin, want to play positively. Rinku has been one of the positives. Have done well in patches in other areas as well. Roy has given some good starts. There’s Suyash who’s done well too. Same team," Nitish Rana said after winning the toss.

Krunal Pandya said LSG have made two changes - Karan Sharma and Krishnappa Gowtham for Deepak Hooda and Swapnil Singh respectively.

“We would’ve also fielded first. At the end of the day, you have to play good cricket. We know where we stand in the table. Our destiny is in our hands. Focus is on playing good cricket. We defended really well in previous game. Eventually what matters is how we come today, put a total on the board and defend it. Couple of changes - instead of Hooda, we have Karan. And Gowtham comes in for Swapnil," Krunal Pandya said at the toss.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants Playing XI:

Lucknow Super Giants - Quinton de Kock(w), Karan Sharma, Prerak Mankad, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Krunal Pandya(c), Ayush Badoni, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mohsin Khan

Kolkata Knight Riders Subs - Suyash Sharma, Mandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, N Jagadeesan, David Wiese

Kolkata Knight Riders - Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Jason Roy, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy

Lucknow Super Giants Subs - Kyle Mayers, Yash Thakur, Daniel Sams, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Deepak Hooda