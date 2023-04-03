IPL 2023: KKR's Shakib Al Hasan Pulls Out Due to 'International Commitments and Personal Issues'

Bangladesh star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has reportedly been ruled out of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) on Monday.

According to a report in Criccbuzz, Shakib had informed the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) that he will not be available this season.

IPL 2023 Full Coverage | IPL 2023 Schedule | IPL 2023 Results | IPL Orange Cap | IPL Purple Cap

Reportedly, Shakib has cited ‘international commitments and personal issues’ as reasons for his pulling out.

Bangladeshi national daily ‘Prothom Alo’ also reported that Shakib offered to step aside as he will not be available for most parts of the tournament, and hence KKR wanted to go for a player who could play more games.

Shakib missed the initial few matches this season of the IPL as he is contractually obligated to play for Bangladesh, who are taking on Ireland at home. He is slated to turn out for Bangladesh in the only Test match starting April 4 at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka. He will have to travel to England again for ODI matches against Ireland, which will be played between from May 9 to 14. There is a warm-up match though on May 5.

More to follow…

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here