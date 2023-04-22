CHANGE LANGUAGE
2-MIN READ

IPL 2023: KL Rahul Breaks Virat Kohli's Record, Becomes Fastest Indian to Score 7000 T20 Runs

Curated By: Ritayan Basu

News18.com

Last Updated: April 22, 2023, 18:23 IST

Lucknow, India

IPL 2023: LSG's KL Rahul (AP)

KL Rahul is the third-fastest overall, in terms of innings taken, to reach the 7000-run landmark in T20 cricket

KL Rahul became the 41st male cricketer to have scored 7000 runs in T20 cricket during match number 31 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Saturday.

KL Rahul became the fastest Indian to reach the landmark, beating Virat Kohli.

IPL 2023 Points Table: Check Team Standings, Team Points, Wins, Losses

Innings taken to reach 7000 T20 runs

KL Rahul197
Virat Kohli212
Shikhar Dhawan246
Suresh Raina251
Rohit Sharma258

Overall, KL Rahul is the third-fastest in terms of innings taken to reach the 7000-run landmark in T20s.

Fastest to Reach 7000 runs

  1. 187 - Babar Azam
  2. 192 - Chris Gayle
  3. 197 - KL Rahul

In fact, KL Rahul also has the second-best strike rate among the 41 batters to have scored 7,000 T20 runs. Only Pakistan’s Babar Azam (44.14) has a better strike rate than KL Rahul (42.42).

KL Rahul had earlier surpassed Rahul Dravid in the list of players with the most matches as the captain in the IPL.

The LSG skipper has captained 49 matches. The list is topped by MS Dhoni (216) followed by Rohit Sharma (147) and Virat Kohli (141).

About the Author
Ritayan Basu
Ritayan Basu, Senior Sub-Editor, Sports at News18.com, covers badminton and cricket but football remains his forte. Follow him at @ritayanbasu...Read More
first published:April 22, 2023, 18:18 IST
last updated:April 22, 2023, 18:23 IST