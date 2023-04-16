'Possibly Could've Batted Deeper': Jonty Rhodes' Advice to KL Rahul After LSG's Defeat to PBKS

KL Rahul marked his return to form as the Lucknow Super Giants suffered a narrow 2-wicket defeat to Punjab Kings on Saturday, with the LSG captain smashing a fifty, his first in IPL 2023. In the previous matches, Rahul had found it difficult to get going, having gotten scores of 8, 20, 35 and 18 before smashing 74 runs from 56 balls, albeit in a losing cause.

Lucknow’s fielding coach Jonty Rhodes has offered a piece of valuable advice to the LSG skipper, while also going on to say that captaincy has never ‘plagued’ Rahul.

The 30-year-old on Saturday became the fastest player to reach the 4,000-run mark in IPL history, surpassing the likes of Chris Gayle and Rhodes insisted that despite a slow start he was always confident that Rahul would find his feet.

“The captain is someone who likes to lead from the front. He has always been a successful, dominating batter in all the IPLs. Captaincy isn’t something that’s ever plagued him," said the legendary South African player.

Earlier, the former Royal Challengers Bangalore player had also captained Punjab Kings where he was joined by Rhodes as well before they both joined LSG.

“When the captain is scoring runs, the way that he plays he lays a really good platform for others to play around them. We always knew that he was just one knock away. He’s been batting in the nets superbly. He’s not the kind of player anybody worries about because we always know it’s literally one innings away," added Rhodes.

After Lucknow failed to win against Punjab, Rhodes stated that Rahul should’ve tried to return unbeaten after the skipper was dismissed in the 19th over after which his side didn’t get the flourishing finish.

“I think he himself will be satisfied with the way the knock turned out today but possibly could’ve batted deeper," Rhodes stated further.

LSG managed to score just 159 runs and in reply, PBKS chased down the required target with 3 balls to spare, despite missing their talismanic skipper Shikhar Dhawan through a shoulder niggle.

In their previous two games, the Kings had endured a batting collapse but Sikander Raza smashed a fifty with Shahrukh Khan’s brisk 23-run effort in 10 balls helping PBKS win their third match in IPL 2023.

