KL Rahul Ruled Out of IPL 2023 Season, LSG Skipper in 'Race Against Time' Ahead of WTC Final

Lucknow Super Giants are set to be without the services of their leader KL Rahul, the LSG skipper is in all likelihood ruled out of the ongoing IPL 2023 campaign as per a report in PTI. Rahul will watch the match between Lucknow and Chennai Super Kings but will leave for Mumbai on Thursday where he is set to undergo scans on his thigh injury.

The 31-year-old sustained an injury to his right leg while rushing behind the ball during the defeat against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Ekana Stadium on Monday.

Rahul is currently in a ‘race against time’ to be fit for the World Test Championship final which will be played at the Oval in London from June 7-11 against Australia. Star pacer Jaydev Unadkat will also miss the remainder of the campaign, the PTI report added.

“KL is currently with the team in Lucknow but he is leaving the camp on Thursday after watching the game against CSK on Wednesday. His scans will be done in Mumbai at the BCCI-designated medical facility. His case as well as Jaydev’s case will be handled by BCCI," a senior BCCI official was quoted as saying by PTI.

The source further confirmed that no scans had been performed so far, once the swelling goes away then only the scans can be performed. With Rahul set to be sidelined, Krunal Pandya is set to lead LSG in their remaining matches, starting with Wednesday’s high-octane clash against Chennai Super Kings.

“When someone sustains an injury like this, there is a considerable amount of pain and swelling that is there in and around the area. The swelling takes around 24 to 48 hours to heal and only after that can you perform the scan," the source added.

“Since he (KL Rahul) is an important member of Test team, it would only be prudent that he doesn’t take any further part in IPL," said the PTI source.

Rahul was the leading run-scorer for his side in IPL 2023 with 274 runs under his belt in nine innings.

“Once the scans ascertain the degree of injury, the BCCI medical team will decide the course of action," the PTI report added.

Lucknow Super Giants are currently in third place on IPL 2023 standings with 10 points from 9 games. Meanwhile, Rahul and Unadkat’s injuries have added to Team India’s growing injury list ahead of the WTC final with Shardul Thakur of Kolkata Knight Riders another player nursing an injury ahead of the summit clash.

