IPL 2023: Kolkata Knight Riders Rope in Johnson Charles as Replacement For Litton Das

Curated By: Amrit Santlani

News18.com

Last Updated: May 04, 2023, 09:39 IST

New Delhi, India

Johnson Charles replaces Litton Das at Kolkata Knight Riders for remaining IPL 2023 season (Twitter Image)

Johnson Charles was signed by Kolkata Knight Riders for INR 50 lakh as a replacement for Litton Das for the remainder of IPL 2023

Kolkata Knight Riders have signed West Indies player Johnson Charles as a replacement for Litton Das for the remainder of the IPL 2023 season. Das played just one match for KKR before returning back to Bangladesh due to a family medical emergency at his home.

Charles, a wicketkeeper-batter has featured in 41 T20Is for the Windies, scoring 971 runs and was a part of West Indies’ 2012 and 2016 ICC World Twenty20-winning squads. Additionally, he has played 224 T20s and has over 5600 runs against his name.

The 34-year-old signed with KKR for a fee of INR 50 lakhs.

Das meanwhile recently shared a tweet on social media, informing his followers that he’s travelling to England.

The Bangladesh batter had joined IPL late since he was on international duty with his country as they hosted Ireland on home soil. Das opened for KKR alongside Jason Roy in their match against Delhi Capitals, managing to score just 4 runs and was subsequently left out of the playing XI for the next couple of games.

On April 28, he left the KKR camp to return back to Bangladesh to be with his family.

“Litton Das has had to return to Bangladesh earlier today (Friday 28 April) due to an urgent family medical emergency. Our wishes go out to him and his family to make it through this difficult time," KKR had informed via a statement.

Kolkata Knight Riders are currently in eighth place on the IPL 2023 points table with six points from nine matches, having won just three matches all season.

Nitish Rana’s side return to action on Thursday with the two-time IPL champs set to take on Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium.

