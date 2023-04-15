IPL 2023 Kolkata Knight Riders Virender Sehwag Compares Rinku Singh with Sachin Tendulkar MS Dhoni

Rinku Singh’s meteoric rise in the Indian Premier League (IPL) has now left the experts talking about him regularly. Last Sunday, when Kolkata Knight Riders needed 28 runs off the last five balls to defeat Gujarat Titans, he smashed 5 consecutive sixes against his Uttar Pradesh teammate Yash Dayal and scripted a terrific victory for his team.

Orange Cap: Check Out Full List for Top Batters in Orange Cap Race

A week later, Rinku faced a similar situation against Sunrisers Hyderabad when KKR were chasing a challenging 229 at Eden Gardens on Friday. He scored his maiden IPL fifty and forged a 69-run partnership with captain Nitish Rana but couldn’t cross the finish line.

IPL 2023 Points Table: Check Team Standings, Team Points, Wins, Losses & Orange Cap, Purple Cap

Ahead of the clash against Hyderabad, former India opener Virender Sehwag heaped praise on Rinku and compared him with the likes of MS Dhoni and Sachin Tendulkar. In a conversation with Cricbuzz, Sehwag said Rinku’s presence in the KKR line-up is similar to what the two India legends were for the national side during their playing days.

“There is a belief in KKR team that Rinku Singh is still there. When MS Dhoni had started finishing off games, there was a belief that Dhoni is still there. In 90s, it was if Tendulkar is there match can be won, if not then no. Now the same thing is with KKR and Rinku Singh. Before it was Andre Russell for them,” he said.

Purple Cap: Check Out Full List for Top Bowlers in Purple Cap Race

Sehwag further said Rinku had luck on his side when he was batting against Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad. The former India opener said the feat of five sixes in the final over is unlikely to be achieved by any other batter and neither Rinku would be able to repeat that.

“This has never happened in the history of cricket and Rinku Singh will never be able to do this again. This record that has happened, it might be broken, but Rinku will never in his life be able to hit 6 sixes and break that record,” he said.

“You also need a bit of luck. If it was Alzarri Joseph bowling even Rinku would have known that he wouldn’t be able to hit him. But he has faced Yash Dayal all his life in the nets. So Rinku had the right mindset,” he added.

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here