IPL 2023: Kuldeep Yadav Dimisses 2 Roys in 2 Balls as Fans Feel Bad for KKR

Delhi Capitals (DC) spinner Kuldeep Yadav spun his magic around the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batters in match number 28 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Thursday.

The left-arm unorthodox spinner picked up two wickets on the night and both were named ‘Roy’ - one Englishman and one Indian.

The incident happened on the fourth and fifth ball of the 15th over of the KKR innings.

Kuldeep Yadav first got Jason Roy, who was making his debut for KKR, with a flighted delivery on the stumps. The batter tried the slog sweep but managed to only get a top edge and Aman Hakim Khan took a simple catch at backward square leg.

The constant falls of wickets forced KKR to pull the trigger on their impact sub and out walked Anukul Roy.

Kuldeep was on th money, trapping Anukul with a tactfully bowled googly. Anukul played for the leg spin and was caught ni front of the stumps. The umpire Michael Gough gave it out and with Anukul referring the dismiassal to the third-umpire, who asked the on-field umpire to stay with his original decision.

Fired-up Kuldeep at #QilaKotla is our current mood pic.twitter.com/YZDt7omTJK— Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) April 20, 2023

Fans too were quick to praise Kuldeep for his dominance against his former team KKR:

Kuldeep Yadav vs KKR since 2022 :4-0-35-43-0-14-43-0-15-2 Kuldeep has continuously troubled KKR after leaving them. pic.twitter.com/84KqeIEy5Q — Utsav (@utsav045) April 20, 2023

At the innings break, Kuldeep said the pace bowlers set it up perfectly for him.

“We bowled really well in the powerplay, got three, four wickets, I think that was game changing for us," Kuldeep said.

When asked about his 117kph delivery, he said: “I love bowling the quicker ones, in future too I will bowl the quicker ones to keep the batters guessing."

“I think we bowled well, probably this was the lowest we could restrict them to, given their line-up. I think we can chase this down," Kuldeep added.

