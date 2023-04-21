Kuldeep Yadav Praises Ishant Sharma, Reveals Pacer Was 'Unwell For a Week' Before Shining in DC's Maiden Win

The Delhi Capitals registered their first victory in the IPL 2023 after defeating Kolkata Knight Riders by four wickets at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday. The Delhi Capitals dismissed the Kolkata Knight Riders for 127 before chasing down the total in 19.2 overs.

Delhi Capitals’ wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav, who picked up figures of 2/15, spoke about the importance of the victory, “The first win is always important to gain momentum. We bowled very well against Kolkata Knight Riders. It was a great effort from our side to restrict them to 127."

The Delhi franchise was in a spot of bother when Manish Pandey and Aman Khan fell in quick succession during the team’s chase. When asked about the same, Kuldeep said, “We lost back-to-back wickets at one point in the game. But we weren’t too tense as there were few runs to get. Axar and Lalit finished the game for us. You always have to fight for your first win and we did that."

Speaking about his own bowling performance, Kuldeep said, “I am really happy that my contributions have helped the team win. If I am bowling well and our team is not winning, my performance doesn’t matter."

Ishant Sharma, who played his first IPL match in two years, returned with fantastic figures of 2/19. When asked about the speedster’s performance, Kuldeep said, “Ishant was very accurate with the ball. And you also gain confidence when you enter the field with an experienced player. He knows the conditions well in Delhi and gave us important breakthroughs. I have massive respect for him as he produced such a performance after being unwell for a week."

Delhi Capitals remain at the bottom of IPL 2023 despite their win, however, they did pick up their first points on the board, whereas KKR dropped to eighth place in the standings after their third loss in a row.

Delhi travel to Hyderabad next to take on the Sunrisers on April 24.

